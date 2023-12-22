Hello User
Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin Surges in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 12:07 PM IST
Livemint

Lupin stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 880.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 889.05 per share. Investors should monitor Lupin stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lupin Stock Price Today

Lupin Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Lupin opened at 881 and closed at 880.8. The stock had a high of 894.4 and a low of 876.1. The market capitalization of Lupin is 40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 889.9, while the 52-week low is 602.8. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Lupin was 31,979.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 12:07 PM IST Top active options for Lupin

Top active call options for Lupin at 22 Dec 12:07 were at strike price of 1280.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices 20.9 (+43.15%) & 12.2 (+37.85%) respectively.

Top active put options for Lupin at 22 Dec 12:07 were at strike price of 1200.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & 1260.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices 2.25 (-57.94%) & 10.9 (-52.71%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Dec 2023, 11:55 AM IST Lupin share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy99109
Hold10101010
Sell5579
Strong Sell8887
22 Dec 2023, 11:50 AM IST Lupin share price update :Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

As of the current data, Lupin stock is priced at 889.05. There has been a net change of 8.25, resulting in a percent change of 0.94.

22 Dec 2023, 11:39 AM IST Lupin share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Zydus Lifesciences684.013.11.95696.65401.0569234.76
Alkem Laboratories4917.957.550.155005.352835.0558801.47
Lupin889.058.250.94889.9602.840450.12
Abbott India22488.15118.10.5324724.9519777.6247785.74
Gland Pharma1912.35104.955.811889.2861.531496.56
22 Dec 2023, 11:30 AM IST Lupin December futures opened at 1261.95 as against previous close of 1259.2

Lupin, a pharmaceutical stock, is currently trading at a spot price of 1278.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 1280.9, while the offer price is 1281.9. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 850. The stock has a significant open interest of 8,851,050, indicating a high level of investor interest and potential trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Dec 2023, 11:12 AM IST Lupin share price live: Today's Price range

Lupin stock's low price for the day is 876.1, while the high price is 894.4.

22 Dec 2023, 11:06 AM IST Lupin share price update :Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

The current stock price of Lupin is 889.05 with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 8.25. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.94% or 8.25 per share.

22 Dec 2023, 10:46 AM IST Top active options for Lupin

Top active call options for Lupin at 22 Dec 10:46 were at strike price of 1280.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices 23.15 (+58.56%) & 14.8 (+67.23%) respectively.

Top active put options for Lupin at 22 Dec 10:46 were at strike price of 1200.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & 1260.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices 2.0 (-62.62%) & 10.45 (-54.66%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Dec 2023, 10:40 AM IST Lupin share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Zydus Lifesciences684.6513.752.05696.65401.0569300.56
Alkem Laboratories4915.254.850.15005.352835.0558769.19
Lupin889.058.250.94889.9602.840450.12
Abbott India22500.0129.950.5824724.9519777.6247810.93
Gland Pharma1915.85108.456.01889.2861.531554.21
22 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST Lupin share price Live :Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Lupin was 31,979 shares, with a closing price of 880.8.

