Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Lupin stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 880.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 889.05 per share. Investors should monitor Lupin stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lupin Stock Price Today

Lupin Share Price Today : On the last day, Lupin's open price was 881, close price was 880.8, high was 894.4, and low was 876.1. The market cap was 40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high was 889.9 and the 52-week low was 602.8. The BSE volume for the day was 31,979 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Lupin December futures opened at 1269.4 as against previous close of 1265.55

Lupin is currently trading at a spot price of 1280.95. The bid price is slightly lower at 1281.45, while the offer price is 1282.0. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 850. The open interest for Lupin is 7,884,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM IST Lupin Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST Lupin share price update :Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

The current stock price of Lupin is 889.05, which represents a 0.94% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in price is 8.25.

26 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST Lupin share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.52%
3 Months7.01%
6 Months47.4%
YTD72.43%
1 Year65.09%
26 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST Lupin share price Today :Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

As of the current data, the Lupin stock price is 889.05 with a percent change of 0.94. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 8.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.25 points.

26 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Lupin share price Live :Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Lupin's BSE volume was 31,979 shares, and the closing price was 880.8.

