Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Lupin Share Price Today : On the last day, Lupin's open price was ₹881, close price was ₹880.8, high was ₹894.4, and low was ₹876.1. The market cap was ₹40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high was ₹889.9 and the 52-week low was ₹602.8. The BSE volume for the day was 31,979 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Lupin is currently trading at a spot price of 1280.95. The bid price is slightly lower at 1281.45, while the offer price is 1282.0. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 850. The open interest for Lupin is 7,884,600.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Lupin is ₹889.05, which represents a 0.94% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in price is 8.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.52%
|3 Months
|7.01%
|6 Months
|47.4%
|YTD
|72.43%
|1 Year
|65.09%
As of the current data, the Lupin stock price is ₹889.05 with a percent change of 0.94. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 8.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.25 points.
On the last day, Lupin's BSE volume was 31,979 shares, and the closing price was ₹880.8.
