Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST
Livemint

Lupin stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 880.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 889.05 per share. Investors should monitor Lupin stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lupin Stock Price Today

Lupin Share Price Today : On the last day, Lupin's stock opened at 881 and closed at 880.8. The stock reached a high of 894.4 and a low of 876.1 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 40,458.89 crore. Its 52-week high is 889.9 and the 52-week low is 602.8. The stock had a trading volume of 31,979 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Lupin share price Today :Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

The current data shows that the stock price of Lupin is 889.05, with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 8.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.94% or 8.25 compared to the previous trading session.

27 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Lupin share price Live :Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Lupin was 31,979 shares, and the closing price was 880.8.

