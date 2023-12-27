Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

Lupin Share Price Today : On the last day, Lupin's stock opened at ₹881 and closed at ₹880.8. The stock reached a high of ₹894.4 and a low of ₹876.1 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹40,458.89 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹889.9 and the 52-week low is ₹602.8. The stock had a trading volume of 31,979 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Lupin is ₹889.05, with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 8.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.94% or ₹8.25 compared to the previous trading session.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Lupin was 31,979 shares, and the closing price was ₹880.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!