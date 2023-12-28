Lupin Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

Lupin Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Lupin's stock opened at ₹881 and closed at ₹880.8. The stock had a high of ₹894.4 and a low of ₹876.1. The company's market capitalization is ₹40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹889.9 and the 52-week low is ₹602.8. The stock had a trading volume of 31,979 shares on the BSE.
28 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST
