Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

Lupin Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Lupin's stock opened at ₹881, closed at ₹880.8 with a high of ₹894.4 and a low of ₹876.1. The market capitalization was ₹40458.89 crore. The 52-week high was ₹889.9 and the 52-week low was ₹602.8. The BSE volume for the day was 31979 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates:
LUPIN
LUPIN
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Today, Lupin's stock price rose by 0.94% to reach ₹889.05, in line with other companies in the pharmaceutical industry like Dr. Reddys Laboratories, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Alkem Laboratories, and Abbott India. The broader market indices, Nifty and Sensex, also saw gains of 2.78% and 2.55% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|5824.8
|37.25
|0.64
|6505.5
|4483.1
|96999.51
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|2712.0
|15.6
|0.58
|2839.9
|1692.65
|91790.35
|Lupin
|889.05
|8.25
|0.94
|889.9
|602.8
|40512.13
|Alkem Laboratories
|4830.65
|18.7
|0.39
|5581.2
|3282.65
|57750.42
|Abbott India
|25995.7
|119.75
|0.46
|29628.15
|21319.57
|55239.04
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.37%; Futures open interest increased by 169.76%
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Lupin indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin share price is at ₹889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹1551.07. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The share price of Lupin has increased by 0.94% and is currently trading at ₹889.05. Over the past year, Lupin's shares have surged by 94.86% to ₹889.05. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.97%
|3 Months
|-2.87%
|6 Months
|22.05%
|YTD
|19.62%
|1 Year
|94.86%
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Lupin on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1596.07
|Support 1
|1573.57
|Resistance 2
|1606.78
|Support 2
|1561.78
|Resistance 3
|1618.57
|Support 3
|1551.07
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1460.0, 64.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹725.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1949.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|7
|7
|9
|9
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|8
|8
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1692 k
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 71.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 7 k.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹894.4 & ₹876.1 yesterday to end at ₹880.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.