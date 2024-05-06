Hello User
Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin closed today at 889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's 880.8

17 min read . 08:06 PM IST Trade
Lupin stock price went up today, 06 May 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 880.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 889.05 per share. Investors should monitor Lupin stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lupin Stock Price Today

Lupin Share Price Today : On the last day, Lupin's stock opened at 881, closed at 880.8 with a high of 894.4 and a low of 876.1. The market capitalization was 40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high was 889.9 and the 52-week low was 602.8. The BSE volume for the day was 31,979 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 08:06 PM IST Lupin share price update : Shareholding information

Lupin has a 9.95% MF holding & 18.29% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 9.70% in december to 9.95% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 16.11% in december to 18.29% in march quarter.

06 May 2024, 07:36 PM IST Lupin share price NSE Live : Return metrics and efficiency

Lupin's Return on Equity (ROE) was 3.49% in the most recent fiscal year, while its Return on Investment (ROI) was 3.31% in the last fiscal year. Consensus estimates project the ROE to be 14.15% in the current fiscal year and 15.11% in the upcoming fiscal year.

06 May 2024, 07:00 PM IST Lupin share price Today : Financial performance

Lupin's EPS has decreased by -99999.99% and its revenue has increased by 2.67% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated revenue of 194801.10 cr, which is 17.06% higher than the revenue in the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 15.87% and a profit growth of 124.46% in the fourth quarter.

06 May 2024, 06:32 PM IST Lupin share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1460.0, 64.22% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 725.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1949.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1112
    Buy9997
    Hold1111119
    Sell5556
    Strong Sell5558
06 May 2024, 06:04 PM IST Lupin share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Lupin's stock price rose by 0.94% to reach 889.05, outperforming its peers. While Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Abbott India saw a decrease in their stock prices, Zydus Lifesciences and Alkem Laboratories experienced an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded a decrease of 0.15% and an increase of 0.02%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Zydus Lifesciences1021.024.02.411031.3482.55103346.04
Torrent Pharmaceuticals2720.45-12.15-0.442782.01599.092072.39
Lupin889.058.250.94889.9602.840450.12
Alkem Laboratories5154.9255.455.215519.13211.0561634.56
Abbott India25721.0-423.45-1.6229628.1520467.654655.32
06 May 2024, 05:35 PM IST Lupin share price live: Today's Price range

Lupin stock's low price for the day was 876.1, while the high price reached 894.4.

06 May 2024, 04:33 PM IST Lupin share price Today : Futures trading higher by 1.78%; Futures open interest increased by 8.91%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Lupin indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the upcoming days. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

06 May 2024, 03:54 PM IST Lupin share price Live :Lupin closed today at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

Lupin share price closed the day at 889.05 - a 0.94% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1697.12 , 1717.13 , 1747.37. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1646.87 , 1616.63 , 1596.62.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

06 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST Lupin share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 67.01% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Lupin until 3 PM has increased by 67.01% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 889.05, showing a 0.94% increase. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for observing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 03:36 PM IST Lupin Live Updates

06 May 2024, 03:15 PM IST Lupin share price NSE Live :Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

Lupin share price is at 889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 1605.07. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

06 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST Lupin share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1633.21
10 Days1613.11
20 Days1610.92
50 Days1616.05
100 Days1497.85
300 Days1305.37
06 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST Lupin Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Lupin share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

06 May 2024, 02:47 PM IST Lupin share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 41.41% higher than yesterday

The volume of Lupin traded by 2 PM has increased by 41.41% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 889.05, up by 0.94%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 02:37 PM IST Lupin share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Lupin's stock reached a high of 1659.45 and a low of 1649.95 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock broke through all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11656.78Support 11647.28
Resistance 21662.87Support 21643.87
Resistance 31666.28Support 31637.78
06 May 2024, 02:00 PM IST Lupin share price Live :Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 894.4 & 876.1 yesterday to end at 880.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

