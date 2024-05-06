Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin closed today at 889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's 880.8

Lupin Share Price Today : On the last day, Lupin's stock opened at ₹881, closed at ₹880.8 with a high of ₹894.4 and a low of ₹876.1. The market capitalization was ₹40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high was ₹889.9 and the 52-week low was ₹602.8. The BSE volume for the day was 31,979 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Lupin has a 9.95% MF holding & 18.29% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 9.70% in december to 9.95% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 16.11% in december to 18.29% in march quarter.
Lupin's Return on Equity (ROE) was 3.49% in the most recent fiscal year, while its Return on Investment (ROI) was 3.31% in the last fiscal year. Consensus estimates project the ROE to be 14.15% in the current fiscal year and 15.11% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Lupin's EPS has decreased by -99999.99% and its revenue has increased by 2.67% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated revenue of 194801.10 cr, which is 17.06% higher than the revenue in the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 15.87% and a profit growth of 124.46% in the fourth quarter.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1460.0, 64.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹725.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1949.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|8
Today, Lupin's stock price rose by 0.94% to reach ₹889.05, outperforming its peers. While Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Abbott India saw a decrease in their stock prices, Zydus Lifesciences and Alkem Laboratories experienced an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded a decrease of 0.15% and an increase of 0.02%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Zydus Lifesciences
|1021.0
|24.0
|2.41
|1031.3
|482.55
|103346.04
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|2720.45
|-12.15
|-0.44
|2782.0
|1599.0
|92072.39
|Lupin
|889.05
|8.25
|0.94
|889.9
|602.8
|40450.12
|Alkem Laboratories
|5154.9
|255.45
|5.21
|5519.1
|3211.05
|61634.56
|Abbott India
|25721.0
|-423.45
|-1.62
|29628.15
|20467.6
|54655.32
Lupin stock's low price for the day was ₹876.1, while the high price reached ₹894.4.
An increase in futures price and open interest for Lupin indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the upcoming days. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Lupin share price closed the day at ₹889.05 - a 0.94% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1697.12 , 1717.13 , 1747.37. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1646.87 , 1616.63 , 1596.62.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The trading volume of Lupin until 3 PM has increased by 67.01% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹889.05, showing a 0.94% increase. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for observing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Lupin share price is at ₹889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹1605.07. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1633.21
|10 Days
|1613.11
|20 Days
|1610.92
|50 Days
|1616.05
|100 Days
|1497.85
|300 Days
|1305.37
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Lupin share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
The volume of Lupin traded by 2 PM has increased by 41.41% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹889.05, up by 0.94%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Lupin's stock reached a high of 1659.45 and a low of 1649.95 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock broke through all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1656.78
|Support 1
|1647.28
|Resistance 2
|1662.87
|Support 2
|1643.87
|Resistance 3
|1666.28
|Support 3
|1637.78
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1460.0, 64.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹725.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1949.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|8
The stock traded in the range of ₹894.4 & ₹876.1 yesterday to end at ₹880.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!