Lupin Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Lupin Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Lupin opened at ₹881 and closed at ₹880.8 with a high of ₹894.4 and a low of ₹876.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high for Lupin was ₹889.9 and the 52-week low was ₹602.8. The BSE volume for Lupin was 31,979 shares traded.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1460.0, 64.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹725.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1949.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Buy
|8
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Sell
|6
|5
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|8
The trading volume yesterday was 52.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1633 k & BSE volume was 64 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹894.4 & ₹876.1 yesterday to end at ₹880.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
