Lupin Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Lupin stock price went up today, 07 May 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 880.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 889.05 per share. Investors should monitor Lupin stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lupin Stock Price Today

Lupin Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Lupin opened at 881 and closed at 880.8 with a high of 894.4 and a low of 876.1. The market capitalization stood at 40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high for Lupin was 889.9 and the 52-week low was 602.8. The BSE volume for Lupin was 31,979 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Lupin share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1460.0, 64.22% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 725.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1949.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1112
    Buy8997
    Hold1111119
    Sell6556
    Strong Sell5558
07 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Lupin share price Today : Lupin volume yesterday was 1698 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1116 k

The trading volume yesterday was 52.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1633 k & BSE volume was 64 k.

07 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Lupin share price Live :Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 894.4 & 876.1 yesterday to end at 880.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

