Lupin Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Lupin Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Lupin's stock opened at ₹881, closed at ₹880.8, with a high of ₹894.4 and a low of ₹876.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹40458.89 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹889.9 and a 52-week low of ₹602.8. The BSE volume for the day was 31979 shares traded.
The key support and resistance levels for Lupin on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1676.47
|Support 1
|1552.47
|Resistance 2
|1742.23
|Support 2
|1494.23
|Resistance 3
|1800.47
|Support 3
|1428.47
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1460.0, 64.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹725.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1949.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Buy
|7
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Sell
|6
|5
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|8
The trading volume yesterday was 282.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 170 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹894.4 & ₹876.1 yesterday to end at ₹880.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
