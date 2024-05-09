Lupin Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Lupin Share Price Today : Lupin's stock opened at ₹881 and closed at ₹880.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹894.4, while the low was ₹876.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹40458.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹889.9, and the 52-week low was ₹602.8. The BSE volume for the day was 31979 shares.
- The median price target is ₹1460.0, 64.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹725.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1949.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Buy
|7
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Sell
|7
|5
|5
|7
|Strong Sell
|4
|5
|5
|6
The trading volume yesterday was 19.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1693 k & BSE volume was 27 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹894.4 & ₹876.1 yesterday to end at ₹880.8. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
