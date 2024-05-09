Hello User
Lupin Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Lupin stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 880.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 889.05 per share. Investors should monitor Lupin stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lupin Stock Price Today

Lupin Share Price Today : Lupin's stock opened at 881 and closed at 880.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 894.4, while the low was 876.1. The market capitalization stood at 40458.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 889.9, and the 52-week low was 602.8. The BSE volume for the day was 31979 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Lupin share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1460.0, 64.22% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 725.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1949.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1112
    Buy7997
    Hold11111110
    Sell7557
    Strong Sell4556
09 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Lupin share price Today : Lupin volume yesterday was 1720 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1435 k

The trading volume yesterday was 19.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1693 k & BSE volume was 27 k.

09 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Lupin share price Live :Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 894.4 & 876.1 yesterday to end at 880.8. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

