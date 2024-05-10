Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Lupin Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Lupin stock price went up today, 10 May 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 880.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 889.05 per share. Investors should monitor Lupin stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lupin Stock Price Today

Lupin Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Lupin opened at 881, closed at 880.8 with a high of 894.4 and a low of 876.1. The market capitalization stood at 40458.89 crore. The 52-week high was 889.9 and the low was 602.8. The BSE volume for the day was 31979 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Lupin share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Lupin on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11609.28Support 11569.13
Resistance 21635.52Support 21555.22
Resistance 31649.43Support 31528.98
10 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Lupin share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1460.0, 64.22% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 725.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1949.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy7998
    Hold11111113
    Sell7555
    Strong Sell4555
10 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Lupin share price Today : Lupin volume yesterday was 899 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1412 k

The trading volume yesterday was 36.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 883 k & BSE volume was 16 k.

10 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Lupin share price Live :Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 894.4 & 876.1 yesterday to end at 880.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.