Lupin Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

Lupin Share Price Today : Lupin's stock price opened at ₹881 and closed at ₹880.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹894.4, while the low was ₹876.1. The market capitalization of Lupin stood at ₹40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹889.9, and the 52-week low was ₹602.8. The BSE volume for Lupin was 31,979 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Lupin has increased by 0.94% and is currently trading at ₹889.05. Over the past year, Lupin's share price has surged by 110.14% to ₹889.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.79%
|3 Months
|-2.29%
|6 Months
|36.3%
|YTD
|21.59%
|1 Year
|110.14%
The key support and resistance levels for Lupin on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1623.2
|Support 1
|1584.65
|Resistance 2
|1639.65
|Support 2
|1562.55
|Resistance 3
|1661.75
|Support 3
|1546.1
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1460.0, 64.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹725.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1949.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|7
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|13
|Sell
|7
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|5
|5
|5
The trading volume yesterday was 44.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 731 k & BSE volume was 56 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹894.4 & ₹876.1 yesterday to end at ₹880.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
