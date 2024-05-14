Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin stock sees gains in positive trading day

Lupin Share Price Today : On the last day, Lupin's stock opened at ₹881, closed at ₹880.8 with a high of ₹894.4 and a low of ₹876.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high was ₹889.9 and the 52-week low was ₹602.8. The BSE volume for the day was 31,979 shares traded.
Lupin share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Lupin touched a high of 1657.55 & a low of 1644.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1653.4
|Support 1
|1639.85
|Resistance 2
|1662.25
|Support 2
|1635.15
|Resistance 3
|1666.95
|Support 3
|1626.3
Lupin share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Lupin's stock price rose by 0.94% to reach ₹889.05, outperforming its peers. While companies like Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Alkem Laboratories, and Abbott India are experiencing a decline, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, another peer, is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.17% and 0.19% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|5874.0
|-44.55
|-0.75
|6505.5
|4383.4
|97818.83
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|2608.05
|3.8
|0.15
|2782.0
|1599.0
|88268.26
|Lupin
|889.05
|8.25
|0.94
|889.9
|602.8
|40512.13
|Alkem Laboratories
|5152.85
|-56.5
|-1.08
|5519.1
|3211.05
|61610.05
|Abbott India
|27037.45
|-5.95
|-0.02
|29628.15
|20467.6
|57452.69
Lupin share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -1.94%; Futures open interest increased by 0.44%
A decrease in futures price, combined with increased open interest in Lupin, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Lupin share price Today :Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8
Lupin share price is at ₹889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹1539.33. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Lupin share price live: Price Analysis
The Lupin share price has increased by 0.94% today, reaching ₹889.05. Over the past year, Lupin shares have surged by 118.28% to ₹889.05, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 20.14% to 22112.90 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.53%
|3 Months
|3.43%
|6 Months
|43.92%
|YTD
|27.64%
|1 Year
|118.28%
Lupin share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Lupin on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1727.33
|Support 1
|1633.33
|Resistance 2
|1759.67
|Support 2
|1571.67
|Resistance 3
|1821.33
|Support 3
|1539.33
Lupin share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1460.0, 64.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹725.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1949.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|7
|8
|9
|9
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|13
|Sell
|7
|6
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|5
|5
|5
Lupin share price Today : Lupin volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1472 k
The trading volume yesterday was 59.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 99 k.
Lupin share price Live :Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹894.4 & ₹876.1 yesterday to end at ₹880.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
