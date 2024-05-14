Hello User
Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin stock sees gains in positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 10:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Lupin stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 880.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 889.05 per share. Investors should monitor Lupin stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lupin Stock Price Today

Lupin Share Price Today : On the last day, Lupin's stock opened at 881, closed at 880.8 with a high of 894.4 and a low of 876.1. The market capitalization stood at 40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high was 889.9 and the 52-week low was 602.8. The BSE volume for the day was 31,979 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:38 AM IST Lupin share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Lupin touched a high of 1657.55 & a low of 1644.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11653.4Support 11639.85
Resistance 21662.25Support 21635.15
Resistance 31666.95Support 31626.3
14 May 2024, 10:12 AM IST Lupin Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:59 AM IST Lupin share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Lupin's stock price rose by 0.94% to reach 889.05, outperforming its peers. While companies like Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Alkem Laboratories, and Abbott India are experiencing a decline, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, another peer, is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.17% and 0.19% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Dr Reddys Laboratories5874.0-44.55-0.756505.54383.497818.83
Torrent Pharmaceuticals2608.053.80.152782.01599.088268.26
Lupin889.058.250.94889.9602.840512.13
Alkem Laboratories5152.85-56.5-1.085519.13211.0561610.05
Abbott India27037.45-5.95-0.0229628.1520467.657452.69
14 May 2024, 09:48 AM IST Lupin share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -1.94%; Futures open interest increased by 0.44%

A decrease in futures price, combined with increased open interest in Lupin, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

14 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST Lupin share price Today :Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

Lupin share price is at 889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 1539.33. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

14 May 2024, 09:25 AM IST Lupin share price live: Price Analysis

The Lupin share price has increased by 0.94% today, reaching 889.05. Over the past year, Lupin shares have surged by 118.28% to 889.05, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 20.14% to 22112.90 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.53%
3 Months3.43%
6 Months43.92%
YTD27.64%
1 Year118.28%
14 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Lupin share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Lupin on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11727.33Support 11633.33
Resistance 21759.67Support 21571.67
Resistance 31821.33Support 31539.33
14 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Lupin share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1460.0, 64.22% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 725.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1949.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy7899
    Hold11111113
    Sell7655
    Strong Sell4555
14 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Lupin share price Today : Lupin volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1472 k

The trading volume yesterday was 59.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 99 k.

14 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Lupin share price Live :Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 894.4 & 876.1 yesterday to end at 880.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

