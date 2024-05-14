Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin stock sees gains in positive trading day

Lupin Share Price Today : On the last day, Lupin's stock opened at ₹881, closed at ₹880.8 with a high of ₹894.4 and a low of ₹876.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high was ₹889.9 and the 52-week low was ₹602.8. The BSE volume for the day was 31,979 shares traded.
Lupin touched a high of 1657.55 & a low of 1644.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1653.4
|Support 1
|1639.85
|Resistance 2
|1662.25
|Support 2
|1635.15
|Resistance 3
|1666.95
|Support 3
|1626.3
Today, Lupin's stock price rose by 0.94% to reach ₹889.05, outperforming its peers. While companies like Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Alkem Laboratories, and Abbott India are experiencing a decline, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, another peer, is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.17% and 0.19% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|5874.0
|-44.55
|-0.75
|6505.5
|4383.4
|97818.83
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|2608.05
|3.8
|0.15
|2782.0
|1599.0
|88268.26
|Lupin
|889.05
|8.25
|0.94
|889.9
|602.8
|40512.13
|Alkem Laboratories
|5152.85
|-56.5
|-1.08
|5519.1
|3211.05
|61610.05
|Abbott India
|27037.45
|-5.95
|-0.02
|29628.15
|20467.6
|57452.69
A decrease in futures price, combined with increased open interest in Lupin, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Lupin share price is at ₹889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹1539.33. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
The Lupin share price has increased by 0.94% today, reaching ₹889.05. Over the past year, Lupin shares have surged by 118.28% to ₹889.05, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 20.14% to 22112.90 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.53%
|3 Months
|3.43%
|6 Months
|43.92%
|YTD
|27.64%
|1 Year
|118.28%
The key support and resistance levels for Lupin on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1727.33
|Support 1
|1633.33
|Resistance 2
|1759.67
|Support 2
|1571.67
|Resistance 3
|1821.33
|Support 3
|1539.33
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1460.0, 64.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹725.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1949.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|7
|8
|9
|9
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|13
|Sell
|7
|6
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|5
|5
|5
The trading volume yesterday was 59.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 99 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹894.4 & ₹876.1 yesterday to end at ₹880.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
