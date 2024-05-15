Lupin Share Price Highlights : Lupin closed today at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

Lupin Share Price Highlights : Lupin's stock opened at ₹881 and closed at ₹880.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹894.4 and the low was ₹876.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high was ₹889.9 and the low was ₹602.8. The BSE volume for the day was 31,979 shares traded.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin has a 9.95% MF holding & 18.29% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 9.70% in december to 9.95% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 16.11% in december to 18.29% in march quarter.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 14.31%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was 13.34%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal years are 14.15% and 15.11% respectively.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin has shown an EPS growth of 16.15% and a revenue growth of 9.69% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 200108.20 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to achieve a revenue growth of 15.87% and a profit growth of 124.46% in the upcoming quarter 4.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Today, Lupin's stock price rose by 0.94% to reach ₹889.05, outperforming its peers. While Abbott India is experiencing a decline, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, and Alkem Laboratories are all showing positive growth. The overall market performance is slightly down, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex decreasing by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|5872.35
|1.35
|0.02
|6505.5
|4383.4
|97791.35
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|2650.5
|20.35
|0.77
|2782.0
|1599.0
|89704.96
|Lupin
|889.05
|8.25
|0.94
|889.9
|602.8
|40512.13
|Alkem Laboratories
|5225.0
|41.45
|0.8
|5519.1
|3211.05
|62472.71
|Abbott India
|26356.0
|-428.5
|-1.6
|29628.15
|20467.6
|56004.66
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin share price live: Today's Price range
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin stock's today's high price was ₹894.4 and the low price was ₹876.1.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.53%; Futures open interest increased by 5.06%
Lupin Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Lupin indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin closed today at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin share price closed the day at ₹889.05 - a 0.94% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1650.1 , 1662.7 , 1673.4. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1626.8 , 1616.1 , 1603.5.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -44.19% lower than yesterday
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Lupin until 3 PM is down by 44.19% compared to yesterday, while the price has dropped to ₹889.05, a decrease of 0.94%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. An increase in price with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further declines in prices.
Lupin Share Price Today Live:
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin share price is at ₹889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹1564.3. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -47.38% lower than yesterday
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Lupin until 2 PM is 47.38% lower than yesterday, while the price has dipped by 0.94% to ₹889.05. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin reached a peak of 1638.5 and a low of 1633.05 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1638.65
|Support 1
|1633.2
|Resistance 2
|1641.3
|Support 2
|1630.4
|Resistance 3
|1644.1
|Support 3
|1627.75
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin share price is at ₹889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹1564.3. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -39.86% lower than yesterday
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Lupin until 1 PM is down by 39.86% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹889.05, a decrease of 0.94%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price decreases.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Lupin Share Price Today Live: During the previous trading hour, Lupin reached a high of 1636.3 and a low of 1630.0. In the last hour, the stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe, indicating potential shorting opportunities for traders.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1638.23
|Support 1
|1631.93
|Resistance 2
|1640.42
|Support 2
|1627.82
|Resistance 3
|1644.53
|Support 3
|1625.63
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.19%; Futures open interest increased by 2.94%
Lupin Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Lupin indicates potential for a positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin share price live: Today's Price range
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin stock's low price for the day was ₹876.1, while the high price reached was ₹894.4.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -47.44% lower than yesterday
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Lupin traded by 12 AM has decreased by 47.44% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹889.05, showing a decrease of 0.94%. Volume traded and price are both crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin reached a peak of 1639.2 and a low of 1630.0 in the recent trading session. The stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly basis, suggesting potential shorting opportunities for traders.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1641.17
|Support 1
|1631.97
|Resistance 2
|1644.78
|Support 2
|1626.38
|Resistance 3
|1650.37
|Support 3
|1622.77
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin share price is at ₹889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹1564.3. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -50.25% lower than yesterday
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Lupin until 11 AM is 50.25% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹889.05, down by 0.94%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin reached a peak of 1646.05 and a low of 1633.0 in the previous trading hour. The stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe, indicating potential shorting opportunities for traders.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1641.7
|Support 1
|1628.65
|Resistance 2
|1650.4
|Support 2
|1624.3
|Resistance 3
|1654.75
|Support 3
|1615.6
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin share price is at ₹889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹1564.3. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Today, Lupin's stock price increased by 0.94% to reach ₹889.05, outperforming its peers. While Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Abbott India are experiencing a decline, Dr. Reddys Laboratories and Alkem Laboratories are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are currently at 0.13% and -0.06% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|5943.55
|72.55
|1.24
|6505.5
|4383.4
|98977.03
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|2624.8
|-5.35
|-0.2
|2782.0
|1599.0
|88835.16
|Lupin
|889.05
|8.25
|0.94
|889.9
|602.8
|40512.13
|Alkem Laboratories
|5274.0
|90.45
|1.74
|5519.1
|3211.05
|63058.58
|Abbott India
|26625.05
|-159.45
|-0.6
|29628.15
|20467.6
|56576.37
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -51.35% lower than yesterday
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Lupin until 10 AM is down by 51.35% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹889.05, a decrease of 0.94%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin touched a high of 1650.95 & a low of 1638.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1652.03
|Support 1
|1639.68
|Resistance 2
|1657.67
|Support 2
|1632.97
|Resistance 3
|1664.38
|Support 3
|1627.33
Lupin Share Price Live Updates:
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Today, Lupin's stock price rose by 0.94% to reach ₹889.05, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Abbott India is declining, whereas Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, and Alkem Laboratories are all seeing an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.18% and 0.24% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|5945.0
|74.0
|1.26
|6505.5
|4383.4
|99001.18
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|2639.0
|8.85
|0.34
|2782.0
|1599.0
|89315.75
|Lupin
|889.05
|8.25
|0.94
|889.9
|602.8
|40512.13
|Alkem Laboratories
|5239.1
|55.55
|1.07
|5519.1
|3211.05
|62641.3
|Abbott India
|26712.3
|-72.2
|-0.27
|29628.15
|20467.6
|56761.77
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.4%; Futures open interest increased by 0.27%
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: A rise in futures price and open interest in Lupin indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin share price is at ₹889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹1564.3. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The Lupin share price increased by 0.94% today, reaching ₹889.05. Over the past year, Lupin shares have surged by 107.96% to ₹889.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to 22,217.85 during the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.65%
|3 Months
|-0.39%
|6 Months
|39.54%
|YTD
|23.75%
|1 Year
|107.96%
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Lupin on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1671.4
|Support 1
|1617.85
|Resistance 2
|1704.25
|Support 2
|1597.15
|Resistance 3
|1724.95
|Support 3
|1564.3
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin volume yesterday was 1073 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1454 k
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1028 k & BSE volume was 45 k.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹894.4 & ₹876.1 yesterday to end at ₹880.8. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.
