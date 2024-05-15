Hello User

Lupin Share Price Highlights : Lupin closed today at 889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's 880.8

46 min read . 15 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

Lupin Share Price Highlights : Lupin stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 880.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 889.05 per share. Investors should monitor Lupin stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lupin Share Price Highlights

Lupin Share Price Highlights : Lupin's stock opened at 881 and closed at 880.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 894.4 and the low was 876.1. The market capitalization stood at 40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high was 889.9 and the low was 602.8. The BSE volume for the day was 31,979 shares traded.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:00 PM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin has a 9.95% MF holding & 18.29% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 9.70% in december to 9.95% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 16.11% in december to 18.29% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:35 PM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 14.31%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was 13.34%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal years are 14.15% and 15.11% respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:10 PM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin has shown an EPS growth of 16.15% and a revenue growth of 9.69% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 200108.20 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to achieve a revenue growth of 15.87% and a profit growth of 124.46% in the upcoming quarter 4.

15 May 2024, 06:03 PM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Today, Lupin's stock price rose by 0.94% to reach 889.05, outperforming its peers. While Abbott India is experiencing a decline, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, and Alkem Laboratories are all showing positive growth. The overall market performance is slightly down, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex decreasing by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Dr Reddys Laboratories5872.351.350.026505.54383.497791.35
Torrent Pharmaceuticals2650.520.350.772782.01599.089704.96
Lupin889.058.250.94889.9602.840512.13
Alkem Laboratories5225.041.450.85519.13211.0562472.71
Abbott India26356.0-428.5-1.629628.1520467.656004.66
15 May 2024, 05:30 PM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin share price live: Today's Price range

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin stock's today's high price was 894.4 and the low price was 876.1.

15 May 2024, 04:30 PM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.53%; Futures open interest increased by 5.06%

Lupin Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Lupin indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

15 May 2024, 03:54 PM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin closed today at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin share price closed the day at 889.05 - a 0.94% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1650.1 , 1662.7 , 1673.4. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1626.8 , 1616.1 , 1603.5.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:54 PM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -44.19% lower than yesterday

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Lupin until 3 PM is down by 44.19% compared to yesterday, while the price has dropped to 889.05, a decrease of 0.94%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. An increase in price with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further declines in prices.

15 May 2024, 03:10 PM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin share price is at 889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 1564.3. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

15 May 2024, 03:03 PM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1621.64
10 Days1637.40
20 Days1618.28
50 Days1619.41
100 Days1520.95
300 Days1328.66
15 May 2024, 02:59 PM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin Short Term and Long Term Trends

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Lupin share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

15 May 2024, 02:45 PM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -47.38% lower than yesterday

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Lupin until 2 PM is 47.38% lower than yesterday, while the price has dipped by 0.94% to 889.05. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:42 PM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin reached a peak of 1638.5 and a low of 1633.05 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11638.65Support 11633.2
Resistance 21641.3Support 21630.4
Resistance 31644.1Support 31627.75
15 May 2024, 02:09 PM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin share price is at 889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 1564.3. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

15 May 2024, 01:46 PM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -39.86% lower than yesterday

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Lupin until 1 PM is down by 39.86% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 889.05, a decrease of 0.94%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price decreases.

15 May 2024, 01:43 PM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Lupin Share Price Today Live: During the previous trading hour, Lupin reached a high of 1636.3 and a low of 1630.0. In the last hour, the stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe, indicating potential shorting opportunities for traders.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11638.23Support 11631.93
Resistance 21640.42Support 21627.82
Resistance 31644.53Support 31625.63
15 May 2024, 01:13 PM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.19%; Futures open interest increased by 2.94%

Lupin Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Lupin indicates potential for a positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

15 May 2024, 01:05 PM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin share price live: Today's Price range

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin stock's low price for the day was 876.1, while the high price reached was 894.4.

15 May 2024, 12:50 PM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -47.44% lower than yesterday

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Lupin traded by 12 AM has decreased by 47.44% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 889.05, showing a decrease of 0.94%. Volume traded and price are both crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 12:34 PM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin reached a peak of 1639.2 and a low of 1630.0 in the recent trading session. The stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly basis, suggesting potential shorting opportunities for traders.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11641.17Support 11631.97
Resistance 21644.78Support 21626.38
Resistance 31650.37Support 31622.77
15 May 2024, 12:28 PM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1621.64
10 Days1637.40
20 Days1618.28
50 Days1619.41
100 Days1520.95
300 Days1328.66
15 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin Short Term and Long Term Trends

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Lupin share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

15 May 2024, 12:17 PM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin share price is at 889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 1564.3. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

15 May 2024, 11:55 AM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -50.25% lower than yesterday

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Lupin until 11 AM is 50.25% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 889.05, down by 0.94%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:40 AM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin reached a peak of 1646.05 and a low of 1633.0 in the previous trading hour. The stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe, indicating potential shorting opportunities for traders.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11641.7Support 11628.65
Resistance 21650.4Support 21624.3
Resistance 31654.75Support 31615.6
15 May 2024, 11:29 AM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin share price is at 889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 1564.3. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

15 May 2024, 11:18 AM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Today, Lupin's stock price increased by 0.94% to reach 889.05, outperforming its peers. While Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Abbott India are experiencing a decline, Dr. Reddys Laboratories and Alkem Laboratories are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are currently at 0.13% and -0.06% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Dr Reddys Laboratories5943.5572.551.246505.54383.498977.03
Torrent Pharmaceuticals2624.8-5.35-0.22782.01599.088835.16
Lupin889.058.250.94889.9602.840512.13
Alkem Laboratories5274.090.451.745519.13211.0563058.58
Abbott India26625.05-159.45-0.629628.1520467.656576.37
15 May 2024, 10:50 AM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -51.35% lower than yesterday

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Lupin until 10 AM is down by 51.35% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 889.05, a decrease of 0.94%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:41 AM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin touched a high of 1650.95 & a low of 1638.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11652.03Support 11639.68
Resistance 21657.67Support 21632.97
Resistance 31664.38Support 31627.33
15 May 2024, 09:55 AM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Today, Lupin's stock price rose by 0.94% to reach 889.05, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Abbott India is declining, whereas Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, and Alkem Laboratories are all seeing an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.18% and 0.24% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Dr Reddys Laboratories5945.074.01.266505.54383.499001.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals2639.08.850.342782.01599.089315.75
Lupin889.058.250.94889.9602.840512.13
Alkem Laboratories5239.155.551.075519.13211.0562641.3
Abbott India26712.3-72.2-0.2729628.1520467.656761.77
15 May 2024, 09:44 AM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.4%; Futures open interest increased by 0.27%

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: A rise in futures price and open interest in Lupin indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

15 May 2024, 09:39 AM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin share price is at 889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 1564.3. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

15 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The Lupin share price increased by 0.94% today, reaching 889.05. Over the past year, Lupin shares have surged by 107.96% to 889.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to 22,217.85 during the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.65%
3 Months-0.39%
6 Months39.54%
YTD23.75%
1 Year107.96%
15 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Lupin on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11671.4Support 11617.85
Resistance 21704.25Support 21597.15
Resistance 31724.95Support 31564.3
15 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1460.0, 64.22% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 725.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1949.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy7799
    Hold11111113
    Sell8655
    Strong Sell4555
15 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin volume yesterday was 1073 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1454 k

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1028 k & BSE volume was 45 k.

15 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 894.4 & 876.1 yesterday to end at 880.8. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.