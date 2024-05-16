Lupin Share Price Highlights : Lupin closed today at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

Lupin Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, Lupin's stock opened at ₹881, closed at ₹880.8, with a high of ₹894.4 and a low of ₹876.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high was ₹889.9, while the 52-week low was ₹602.8. The BSE volume for the day was 31,979 shares.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin has a 9.95% MF holding & 18.29% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 9.70% in december to 9.95% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 16.11% in december to 18.29% in march quarter.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 14.31%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year stood at 13.34%. Consensus estimates project the ROE to be 14.15% in the current fiscal year and 15.11% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin has shown an EPS growth of 16.15% and a revenue growth of 9.69% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 200108.20 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue from the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 15.87% and a profit growth of 124.46% for the fourth quarter.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1460.0, 64.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹725.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1949.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|7
|7
|9
|9
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|13
|Sell
|8
|7
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Today, Lupin's stock price increased by 0.94% to reach ₹889.05, outperforming its peers. While Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is experiencing a decrease, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Alkem Laboratories, and Abbott India are all showing growth. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|5820.0
|-52.35
|-0.89
|6505.5
|4383.4
|96919.58
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|2707.4
|56.75
|2.14
|2782.0
|1599.0
|91630.72
|Lupin
|889.05
|8.25
|0.94
|889.9
|602.8
|40512.13
|Alkem Laboratories
|5310.0
|65.2
|1.24
|5519.1
|3211.05
|63489.02
|Abbott India
|26524.55
|90.35
|0.34
|29628.15
|20467.6
|56362.81
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin share price live: Today's Price range
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin stock's high for the day was ₹894.4 and the low was ₹876.1.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.56%; Futures open interest increased by 5.03%
Lupin Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Lupin indicates potential for positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin closed today at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin share price closed the day at ₹889.05 - a 0.94% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1691.53 , 1716.82 , 1739.08. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1643.98 , 1621.72 , 1596.43.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 131.69% higher than yesterday
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Lupin until 3 PM is 131.69% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹889.05, up by 0.94%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key metric for analyzing market trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a price decrease with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Lupin Share Price Today Live:
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin share price is at ₹889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹1603.5. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1626.78
|10 Days
|1637.26
|20 Days
|1619.46
|50 Days
|1620.14
|100 Days
|1524.91
|300 Days
|1332.21
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin Short Term and Long Term Trends
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Lupin share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 150.66% higher than yesterday
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Lupin until 2 PM has increased by 150.66% compared to yesterday, reaching a volume of 150.66%. The price of the stock is currently trading at ₹889.05, showing a 0.94% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin reached a peak of 1675.7 and a low of 1652.6 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1670.5
|Support 1
|1647.4
|Resistance 2
|1684.65
|Support 2
|1638.45
|Resistance 3
|1693.6
|Support 3
|1624.3
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 136.89% higher than yesterday
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Trading volume of Lupin until 1 PM is 136.89% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹889.05, a 0.94% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signify further price declines.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin reached a high of 1693.5 and a low of 1673.65 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1686.92
|Support 1
|1667.07
|Resistance 2
|1700.13
|Support 2
|1660.43
|Resistance 3
|1706.77
|Support 3
|1647.22
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 2.58%; Futures open interest increased by 3.55%
Lupin Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Lupin indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, therefore traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin share price live: Today's Price range
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The Lupin stock reached a low of ₹876.1 and a high of ₹894.4 on the current trading day.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 129.38% higher than yesterday
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Lupin traded by 12 AM has increased by 129.38% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹889.05, showing a 0.94% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin reached a peak of 1691.0 and a trough of 1669.9 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1696.93
|Support 1
|1675.83
|Resistance 2
|1704.52
|Support 2
|1662.32
|Resistance 3
|1718.03
|Support 3
|1654.73
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin Short Term and Long Term Trends
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Lupin share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1626.78
|10 Days
|1637.26
|20 Days
|1619.46
|50 Days
|1620.14
|100 Days
|1524.91
|300 Days
|1332.21
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 143.07% higher than yesterday
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Lupin until 11 AM is 143.07% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹889.05, up by 0.94%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Lupin Share Price Today Live: During the previous trading hour, Lupin reached a high of 1677.5 and a low of 1657.7. In the last hour, the stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1679.27
|Support 1
|1659.47
|Resistance 2
|1688.28
|Support 2
|1648.68
|Resistance 3
|1699.07
|Support 3
|1639.67
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 93.53% higher than yesterday
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Lupin traded by 10 AM is 93.53% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹889.05, up by 0.94%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin touched a high of 1677.25 & a low of 1646.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1685.83
|Support 1
|1654.68
|Resistance 2
|1697.12
|Support 2
|1634.82
|Resistance 3
|1716.98
|Support 3
|1623.53
Lupin Share Price Live Updates:
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.66%; Futures open interest increased by 0.47%
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Lupin indicates potential positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The share price of Lupin has increased by 0.94% today, reaching ₹889.05. Over the past year, Lupin shares have surged by 107.28% to ₹889.05. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 20.66% rise to 22319.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.42%
|3 Months
|0.07%
|6 Months
|40.06%
|YTD
|23.9%
|1 Year
|107.28%
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Lupin on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1650.1
|Support 1
|1626.8
|Resistance 2
|1662.7
|Support 2
|1616.1
|Resistance 3
|1673.4
|Support 3
|1603.5
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin volume yesterday was 570 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1404 k
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 559 k & BSE volume was 10 k.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹894.4 & ₹876.1 yesterday to end at ₹880.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
