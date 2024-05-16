Hello User
Lupin Share Price Highlights : Lupin closed today at 889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's 880.8

LIVE UPDATES
46 min read . 16 May 2024
Livemint

Lupin Share Price Highlights : Lupin stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 880.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 889.05 per share. Investors should monitor Lupin stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lupin Share Price Highlights

Lupin Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, Lupin's stock opened at 881, closed at 880.8, with a high of 894.4 and a low of 876.1. The market capitalization stood at 40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high was 889.9, while the 52-week low was 602.8. The BSE volume for the day was 31,979 shares.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:03 PM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin has a 9.95% MF holding & 18.29% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 9.70% in december to 9.95% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 16.11% in december to 18.29% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:33 PM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 14.31%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year stood at 13.34%. Consensus estimates project the ROE to be 14.15% in the current fiscal year and 15.11% in the upcoming fiscal year.

16 May 2024, 07:08 PM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin has shown an EPS growth of 16.15% and a revenue growth of 9.69% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 200108.20 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue from the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 15.87% and a profit growth of 124.46% for the fourth quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:05 PM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Today, Lupin's stock price increased by 0.94% to reach 889.05, outperforming its peers. While Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is experiencing a decrease, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Alkem Laboratories, and Abbott India are all showing growth. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Dr Reddys Laboratories5820.0-52.35-0.896505.54383.496919.58
Torrent Pharmaceuticals2707.456.752.142782.01599.091630.72
Lupin889.058.250.94889.9602.840512.13
Alkem Laboratories5310.065.21.245519.13211.0563489.02
Abbott India26524.5590.350.3429628.1520467.656362.81
16 May 2024, 05:32 PM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin share price live: Today's Price range

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin stock's high for the day was 894.4 and the low was 876.1.

16 May 2024, 04:37 PM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.56%; Futures open interest increased by 5.03%

Lupin Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Lupin indicates potential for positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

16 May 2024, 03:54 PM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin closed today at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin share price closed the day at 889.05 - a 0.94% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1691.53 , 1716.82 , 1739.08. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1643.98 , 1621.72 , 1596.43.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:47 PM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 131.69% higher than yesterday

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Lupin until 3 PM is 131.69% higher than yesterday, with the price at 889.05, up by 0.94%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key metric for analyzing market trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a price decrease with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:38 PM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:12 PM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin share price is at 889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 1603.5. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

16 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1626.78
10 Days1637.26
20 Days1619.46
50 Days1620.14
100 Days1524.91
300 Days1332.21
16 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin Short Term and Long Term Trends

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Lupin share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 02:50 PM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 150.66% higher than yesterday

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Lupin until 2 PM has increased by 150.66% compared to yesterday, reaching a volume of 150.66%. The price of the stock is currently trading at 889.05, showing a 0.94% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 02:34 PM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin reached a peak of 1675.7 and a low of 1652.6 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11670.5Support 11647.4
Resistance 21684.65Support 21638.45
Resistance 31693.6Support 31624.3
16 May 2024, 02:00 PM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin share price is at 889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 1603.5. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

16 May 2024, 01:49 PM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 136.89% higher than yesterday

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Trading volume of Lupin until 1 PM is 136.89% higher than yesterday, with the price at 889.05, a 0.94% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signify further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:34 PM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin reached a high of 1693.5 and a low of 1673.65 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11686.92Support 11667.07
Resistance 21700.13Support 21660.43
Resistance 31706.77Support 31647.22
16 May 2024, 01:17 PM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 2.58%; Futures open interest increased by 3.55%

Lupin Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Lupin indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, therefore traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

16 May 2024, 01:09 PM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin share price live: Today's Price range

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The Lupin stock reached a low of 876.1 and a high of 894.4 on the current trading day.

16 May 2024, 12:47 PM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 129.38% higher than yesterday

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Lupin traded by 12 AM has increased by 129.38% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 889.05, showing a 0.94% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin reached a peak of 1691.0 and a trough of 1669.9 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11696.93Support 11675.83
Resistance 21704.52Support 21662.32
Resistance 31718.03Support 31654.73
16 May 2024, 12:28 PM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin Short Term and Long Term Trends

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Lupin share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1626.78
10 Days1637.26
20 Days1619.46
50 Days1620.14
100 Days1524.91
300 Days1332.21
16 May 2024, 12:13 PM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin share price is at 889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 1603.5. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

16 May 2024, 11:54 AM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 143.07% higher than yesterday

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Lupin until 11 AM is 143.07% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at 889.05, up by 0.94%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:33 AM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Lupin Share Price Today Live: During the previous trading hour, Lupin reached a high of 1677.5 and a low of 1657.7. In the last hour, the stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11679.27Support 11659.47
Resistance 21688.28Support 21648.68
Resistance 31699.07Support 31639.67
16 May 2024, 11:25 AM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin share price is at 889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 1603.5. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

16 May 2024, 11:16 AM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Today, the Lupin stock price increased by 0.94% to reach 889.05, outperforming its peers. While Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Abbott India are experiencing a decline, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Alkem Laboratories are showing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by -0.14% and -0.23% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Dr Reddys Laboratories5807.0-65.35-1.116505.54383.496703.09
Torrent Pharmaceuticals2680.029.351.112782.01599.090703.38
Lupin889.058.250.94889.9602.840512.13
Alkem Laboratories5269.8525.050.485519.13211.0563008.96
Abbott India26375.25-58.95-0.2229628.1520467.656045.56
16 May 2024, 10:49 AM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 93.53% higher than yesterday

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Lupin traded by 10 AM is 93.53% higher than yesterday, with the price at 889.05, up by 0.94%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin touched a high of 1677.25 & a low of 1646.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11685.83Support 11654.68
Resistance 21697.12Support 21634.82
Resistance 31716.98Support 31623.53
16 May 2024, 10:11 AM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.66%; Futures open interest increased by 0.47%

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Lupin indicates potential positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

16 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin share price is at 889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 1603.5. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

16 May 2024, 09:25 AM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The share price of Lupin has increased by 0.94% today, reaching 889.05. Over the past year, Lupin shares have surged by 107.28% to 889.05. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 20.66% rise to 22319.20 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.42%
3 Months0.07%
6 Months40.06%
YTD23.9%
1 Year107.28%
16 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Lupin on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11650.1Support 11626.8
Resistance 21662.7Support 21616.1
Resistance 31673.4Support 31603.5
16 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin volume yesterday was 570 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1404 k

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 559 k & BSE volume was 10 k.

16 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 894.4 & 876.1 yesterday to end at 880.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.