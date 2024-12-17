Hello User
Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin Shares Surge in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:24 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Lupin Share Price Today Live Updates : Lupin stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 880.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 889.05 per share. Investors should monitor Lupin stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lupin Share Price Today Live Updates

Lupin Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Lupin's stock opened at 881 and closed slightly lower at 880.8. The stock experienced a high of 894.4 and a low of 876.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of 40,458.89 crore, Lupin's 52-week high stands at 889.9, while the 52-week low is 602.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 31,979 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 12:24 PM IST Lupin Live Updates: Lupin Short Term and Long Term Trends

Lupin Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Lupin share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

17 Dec 2024, 12:20 PM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2116.63
10 Days2109.36
20 Days2074.54
50 Days2130.33
100 Days2111.94
300 Days1870.51
17 Dec 2024, 12:10 PM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin share price is at 889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 2014.32. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

17 Dec 2024, 11:54 AM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -43.08% lower than yesterday

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Lupin has decreased by 43.08% compared to yesterday, while the stock price has dropped by 0.94% to 889.05. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

17 Dec 2024, 11:34 AM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin reached a high of 2060.0 and a low of 2052.1 in the previous trading hour. During this period, the stock moved below several support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to evaluate potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12059.07Support 12051.17
Resistance 22063.48Support 22047.68
Resistance 32066.97Support 32043.27
17 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 894.4 & 876.1 yesterday to end at 889.05. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

