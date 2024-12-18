Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin Shares Soar: Positive Trading Day Ahead

5 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 01:15 PM IST
Livemint

Lupin Share Price Today Live Updates : Lupin stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 880.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 889.05 per share. Investors should monitor Lupin stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lupin Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Lupin Share Price Today Live Updates

Lupin Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Lupin's stock opened at 881 and closed slightly lower at 880.8. The stock reached a high of 894.4 and a low of 876.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of 40,458.89 crore, Lupin's shares have seen a 52-week high of 889.9 and a low of 602.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 31,979 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:15:56 PM IST

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.6%; Futures open interest increased by 0.94%

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures prices, coupled with a rise in open interest for Lupin, indicates the potential for upward price movement in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

18 Dec 2024, 01:06:29 PM IST

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin share price live: Today's Price range

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin stock experienced fluctuations today, with a low of 876.1 and a high of 894.4. This range indicates a modest trading activity, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics throughout the day. The stock's performance will be closely monitored for potential trends.

18 Dec 2024, 12:49:02 PM IST

Lupin Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 50.67% higher than yesterday

Lupin Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Lupin has increased by 50.67% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 889.05, reflecting a rise of 0.94%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:34:59 PM IST

Lupin Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Lupin Live Updates: Lupin reached a high of 2112.0 and a low of 2098.95 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock experienced a decline below all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to evaluate potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12109.05Support 12096.0
Resistance 22117.05Support 22090.95
Resistance 32122.1Support 32082.95
18 Dec 2024, 12:24:13 PM IST

Lupin Live Updates: Lupin Short Term and Long Term Trends

Lupin Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Lupin share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:23:48 PM IST

Lupin Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2116.63
10 Days2109.36
20 Days2074.54
50 Days2130.33
100 Days2111.94
300 Days1871.92
18 Dec 2024, 12:13:20 PM IST

Lupin Live Updates: Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

Lupin Live Updates: Lupin share price is at 889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 1996.02. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

18 Dec 2024, 11:57:46 AM IST

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin reached a high of 2106.75 and a low of 2085.45 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock broke several support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may explore potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12113.35Support 12092.05
Resistance 22120.7Support 22078.1
Resistance 32134.65Support 32070.75
18 Dec 2024, 11:54:32 AM IST

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 45.99% higher than yesterday

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Lupin has increased by 45.99% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 889.05, reflecting a rise of 0.94%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:29:31 AM IST

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin share price is at 889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 1996.02. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

18 Dec 2024, 11:18:52 AM IST

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin's share price has increased by 0.94% today, reaching 889.05, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Zydus Lifesciences, Alkem Laboratories, and Abbott India, are also experiencing gains. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have dipped by 0.41% and 0.52%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Dr Reddys Laboratories1274.126.12.091420.21094.8821217.39
Zydus Lifesciences980.210.71.11323.9648.0598608.12
Lupin889.058.250.94889.9602.840512.13
Alkem Laboratories5531.0142.552.656440.04409.966123.11
Abbott India28346.2336.651.230499.921983.460233.69
18 Dec 2024, 11:01:10 AM IST

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2259.0, 154.09% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1467.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2750.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy9996
    Hold99910
    Sell6667
    Strong Sell2222
18 Dec 2024, 10:52:15 AM IST

Lupin Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 8.57% higher than yesterday

Lupin Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Lupin's trading volume has increased by 8.57% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 889.05, reflecting a rise of 0.94%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with elevated volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:35:44 AM IST

Lupin Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Lupin Live Updates: Lupin touched a high of 2091.1 & a low of 2068.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12097.0Support 12074.0
Resistance 22105.55Support 22059.55
Resistance 32120.0Support 32051.0
18 Dec 2024, 10:14:20 AM IST

Lupin Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:54:11 AM IST

Lupin Live Updates: Stock Peers

Lupin Live Updates: Lupin's share price has increased by 0.94% today, reaching 889.05, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Zydus Lifesciences, Alkem Laboratories, and Abbott India, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown slight movements of 0.01% and -0.03%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Dr Reddys Laboratories1274.926.92.161420.21094.8821230.72
Zydus Lifesciences982.513.01.341323.9648.0598839.5
Lupin889.058.250.94889.9602.840512.13
Alkem Laboratories5514.8126.352.346440.04409.965929.43
Abbott India28372.75363.21.330499.921983.460290.11
18 Dec 2024, 09:41:10 AM IST

Lupin Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.98%; Futures open interest increased by 0.29%

Lupin Live Updates: An increase in futures prices combined with higher open interest in Lupin indicates the potential for upward price movement in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

18 Dec 2024, 09:32:57 AM IST

Lupin Live Updates: Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

Lupin Live Updates: Lupin share price is at 889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 1996.02. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

18 Dec 2024, 09:22:00 AM IST

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin's share price has increased by 0.94%, currently trading at 889.05. Over the past year, Lupin's shares have surged by 62.77% to reach this price. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.07%
3 Months-7.15%
6 Months29.45%
YTD54.75%
1 Year62.77%
18 Dec 2024, 08:49:19 AM IST

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Lupin on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12067.82Support 12031.92
Resistance 22090.18Support 22018.38
Resistance 32103.72Support 31996.02
18 Dec 2024, 08:31:09 AM IST

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2259.0, 154.09% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1467.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2750.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy9996
    Hold99910
    Sell6667
    Strong Sell2222
18 Dec 2024, 08:21:49 AM IST

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin volume yesterday was 650 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 733 k

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 645 k & BSE volume was 5 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:04:16 AM IST

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 894.4 & 876.1 yesterday to end at 889.05. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

