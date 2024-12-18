Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin Shares Soar: Positive Trading Day Ahead

Lupin Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Lupin's stock opened at ₹881 and closed slightly lower at ₹880.8. The stock reached a high of ₹894.4 and a low of ₹876.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹40,458.89 crore, Lupin's shares have seen a 52-week high of ₹889.9 and a low of ₹602.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 31,979 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures prices, coupled with a rise in open interest for Lupin, indicates the potential for upward price movement in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin stock experienced fluctuations today, with a low of ₹876.1 and a high of ₹894.4. This range indicates a modest trading activity, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics throughout the day. The stock's performance will be closely monitored for potential trends.
Lupin Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Lupin has increased by 50.67% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹889.05, reflecting a rise of 0.94%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Lupin Live Updates: Lupin reached a high of 2112.0 and a low of 2098.95 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock experienced a decline below all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to evaluate potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2109.05
|Support 1
|2096.0
|Resistance 2
|2117.05
|Support 2
|2090.95
|Resistance 3
|2122.1
|Support 3
|2082.95
Lupin Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Lupin share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2116.63
|10 Days
|2109.36
|20 Days
|2074.54
|50 Days
|2130.33
|100 Days
|2111.94
|300 Days
|1871.92
Lupin Live Updates: Lupin share price is at ₹889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹1996.02. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin reached a high of 2106.75 and a low of 2085.45 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock broke several support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may explore potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2113.35
|Support 1
|2092.05
|Resistance 2
|2120.7
|Support 2
|2078.1
|Resistance 3
|2134.65
|Support 3
|2070.75
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Lupin has increased by 45.99% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹889.05, reflecting a rise of 0.94%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin share price is at ₹889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹1996.02. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin's share price has increased by 0.94% today, reaching ₹889.05, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Zydus Lifesciences, Alkem Laboratories, and Abbott India, are also experiencing gains. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have dipped by 0.41% and 0.52%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|1274.1
|26.1
|2.09
|1420.2
|1094.88
|21217.39
|Zydus Lifesciences
|980.2
|10.7
|1.1
|1323.9
|648.05
|98608.12
|Lupin
|889.05
|8.25
|0.94
|889.9
|602.8
|40512.13
|Alkem Laboratories
|5531.0
|142.55
|2.65
|6440.0
|4409.9
|66123.11
|Abbott India
|28346.2
|336.65
|1.2
|30499.9
|21983.4
|60233.69
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2259.0, 154.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1467.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Lupin Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Lupin's trading volume has increased by 8.57% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹889.05, reflecting a rise of 0.94%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with elevated volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Lupin Live Updates: Lupin touched a high of 2091.1 & a low of 2068.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2097.0
|Support 1
|2074.0
|Resistance 2
|2105.55
|Support 2
|2059.55
|Resistance 3
|2120.0
|Support 3
|2051.0
Lupin Live Updates: Lupin's share price has increased by 0.94% today, reaching ₹889.05, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Zydus Lifesciences, Alkem Laboratories, and Abbott India, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown slight movements of 0.01% and -0.03%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|1274.9
|26.9
|2.16
|1420.2
|1094.88
|21230.72
|Zydus Lifesciences
|982.5
|13.0
|1.34
|1323.9
|648.05
|98839.5
|Lupin
|889.05
|8.25
|0.94
|889.9
|602.8
|40512.13
|Alkem Laboratories
|5514.8
|126.35
|2.34
|6440.0
|4409.9
|65929.43
|Abbott India
|28372.75
|363.2
|1.3
|30499.9
|21983.4
|60290.11
Lupin Live Updates: An increase in futures prices combined with higher open interest in Lupin indicates the potential for upward price movement in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Lupin Live Updates: Lupin share price is at ₹889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹1996.02. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin's share price has increased by 0.94%, currently trading at ₹889.05. Over the past year, Lupin's shares have surged by 62.77% to reach this price. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.07%
|3 Months
|-7.15%
|6 Months
|29.45%
|YTD
|54.75%
|1 Year
|62.77%
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Lupin on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2067.82
|Support 1
|2031.92
|Resistance 2
|2090.18
|Support 2
|2018.38
|Resistance 3
|2103.72
|Support 3
|1996.02
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2259.0, 154.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1467.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 645 k & BSE volume was 5 k.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹894.4 & ₹876.1 yesterday to end at ₹889.05. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.