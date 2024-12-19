Lupin Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024

Lupin Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Lupin's stock opened at ₹2069.95 and closed at ₹2045.90, reflecting a decline. The day's high reached ₹2112, while the low was ₹2040. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹93,395.04 crore. Over the past year, Lupin's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹2312 and a low of ₹1200.35, with a trading volume of 25,233 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Lupin on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2129.03
|Support 1
|2054.03
|Resistance 2
|2158.52
|Support 2
|2008.52
|Resistance 3
|2204.03
|Support 3
|1979.03
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2259.0, 7.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1467.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1002 k & BSE volume was 25 k.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2112 & ₹2040 yesterday to end at ₹2099.7. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.