Lupin Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Lupin Share Price Today Live Updates : Lupin stock price went up today, 19 Dec 2024, by 2.63 %. The stock closed at 2045.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2099.7 per share. Investors should monitor Lupin stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lupin Share Price Today Live Updates

Lupin Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Lupin's stock opened at 2069.95 and closed at 2045.90, reflecting a decline. The day's high reached 2112, while the low was 2040. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately 93,395.04 crore. Over the past year, Lupin's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of 2312 and a low of 1200.35, with a trading volume of 25,233 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:05 AM IST Stocks to Watch: ITC, Bank of Baroda, Lupin, Brigade Enterprises, IOL Chemicals, and more

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-itc-bank-of-baroda-lupin-brigade-enterprises-iol-chemicals-and-more-11734546358309.html

19 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Lupin on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12129.03Support 12054.03
Resistance 22158.52Support 22008.52
Resistance 32204.03Support 31979.03
19 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2259.0, 7.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1467.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2750.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy9996
    Hold99910
    Sell6667
    Strong Sell2222
19 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin volume yesterday was 1027 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 755 k

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1002 k & BSE volume was 25 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin closed at ₹2045.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2112 & 2040 yesterday to end at 2099.7. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

