Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin stock climbs as trading remains positive

Lupin Share Price Today Live Updates : Yesterday, Lupin's stock opened at ₹881 and closed at ₹880.8. The high for the day was ₹894.4 and the low was ₹876.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹889.9 and the low was ₹602.8. On the BSE, a total of 31,979 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Today, Lupin's stock price increased by 0.94% to reach ₹889.05, while its counterparts in the market are showing mixed results. Alkem Laboratories is experiencing a decline, whereas Dr. Reddys Laboratories, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, and Abbott India are all witnessing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|5812.5
|13.25
|0.23
|6505.5
|4383.4
|96794.68
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|2698.7
|0.45
|0.02
|2782.0
|1599.0
|91336.27
|Lupin
|889.05
|8.25
|0.94
|889.9
|602.8
|40512.13
|Alkem Laboratories
|5421.75
|-18.5
|-0.34
|5519.1
|3211.05
|64825.15
|Abbott India
|26617.85
|127.65
|0.48
|29628.15
|20467.6
|56561.07
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.51%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.18%
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest in Lupin could indicate that the current upward trend is weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the stock in the near future.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin share price is at ₹889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹1590.62. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The Lupin share price has increased by 0.94% and is currently trading at ₹889.05. Over the past year, Lupin shares have risen by 111.95% to ₹889.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.69%
|3 Months
|-0.14%
|6 Months
|38.07%
|YTD
|24.85%
|1 Year
|111.95%
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Lupin on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1676.62
|Support 1
|1633.62
|Resistance 2
|1700.43
|Support 2
|1614.43
|Resistance 3
|1719.62
|Support 3
|1590.62
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin volume yesterday was 1385 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1440 k
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1338 k & BSE volume was 47 k.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹894.4 & ₹876.1 yesterday to end at ₹880.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
