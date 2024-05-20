Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin stock climbs as trading remains positive

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Lupin Share Price Today Live Updates : Lupin stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 880.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 889.05 per share. Investors should monitor Lupin stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lupin Share Price Today Live Updates

Lupin Share Price Today Live Updates : Yesterday, Lupin's stock opened at 881 and closed at 880.8. The high for the day was 894.4 and the low was 876.1. The market capitalization stood at 40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 889.9 and the low was 602.8. On the BSE, a total of 31,979 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Today, Lupin's stock price increased by 0.94% to reach 889.05, while its counterparts in the market are showing mixed results. Alkem Laboratories is experiencing a decline, whereas Dr. Reddys Laboratories, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, and Abbott India are all witnessing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Dr Reddys Laboratories5812.513.250.236505.54383.496794.68
Torrent Pharmaceuticals2698.70.450.022782.01599.091336.27
Lupin889.058.250.94889.9602.840512.13
Alkem Laboratories5421.75-18.5-0.345519.13211.0564825.15
Abbott India26617.85127.650.4829628.1520467.656561.07
20 May 2024, 09:44 AM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.51%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.18%

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest in Lupin could indicate that the current upward trend is weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the stock in the near future.

20 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin share price is at 889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 1590.62. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

20 May 2024, 09:23 AM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The Lupin share price has increased by 0.94% and is currently trading at 889.05. Over the past year, Lupin shares have risen by 111.95% to 889.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.69%
3 Months-0.14%
6 Months38.07%
YTD24.85%
1 Year111.95%
20 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Lupin on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11676.62Support 11633.62
Resistance 21700.43Support 21614.43
Resistance 31719.62Support 31590.62
20 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin volume yesterday was 1385 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1440 k

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1338 k & BSE volume was 47 k.

20 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 894.4 & 876.1 yesterday to end at 880.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.