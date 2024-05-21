Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin Stock Gains in Trading Today

Lupin Share Price Today Live Updates : Lupin's stock price showed a slight decrease on the last day of trading, opening at ₹881 and closing at ₹880.8. The stock reached a high of ₹894.4 and a low of ₹876.1 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 40458.89 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹889.9 and ₹602.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 31,979 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.58%; Futures open interest increased by 1.16%
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Lupin, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin share price is at ₹889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹1633.2. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The Lupin share price has increased by 0.94% and is currently trading at ₹889.05. Over the past year, Lupin shares have surged by 114.40% to ₹889.05, while the Nifty has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.68%
|3 Months
|0.26%
|6 Months
|38.79%
|YTD
|25.5%
|1 Year
|114.4%
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Lupin on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1668.0
|Support 1
|1650.6
|Resistance 2
|1675.7
|Support 2
|1640.9
|Resistance 3
|1685.4
|Support 3
|1633.2
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1460.0, 64.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹725.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1949.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|7
|7
|9
|9
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|13
|Sell
|8
|7
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin volume yesterday was 45 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1369 k
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 96.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 k & BSE volume was 3 k.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹894.4 & ₹876.1 yesterday to end at ₹880.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!