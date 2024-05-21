Active Stocks
Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin Stock Gains in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin Stock Gains in Trading Today

7 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

Lupin Share Price Today Live Updates : Lupin stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 880.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 889.05 per share. Investors should monitor Lupin stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lupin Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Lupin Share Price Today Live Updates

Lupin Share Price Today Live Updates : Lupin's stock price showed a slight decrease on the last day of trading, opening at 881 and closing at 880.8. The stock reached a high of 894.4 and a low of 876.1 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 40458.89 crore. The 52-week high and low were 889.9 and 602.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 31,979 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:41:49 AM IST

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.58%; Futures open interest increased by 1.16%

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Lupin, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

21 May 2024, 09:38:05 AM IST

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin share price is at 889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 1633.2. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

21 May 2024, 09:15:02 AM IST

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The Lupin share price has increased by 0.94% and is currently trading at 889.05. Over the past year, Lupin shares have surged by 114.40% to 889.05, while the Nifty has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.68%
3 Months0.26%
6 Months38.79%
YTD25.5%
1 Year114.4%
21 May 2024, 08:47:12 AM IST

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Lupin on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11668.0Support 11650.6
Resistance 21675.7Support 21640.9
Resistance 31685.4Support 31633.2
21 May 2024, 08:35:32 AM IST

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1460.0, 64.22% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 725.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1949.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy7799
    Hold11111113
    Sell8755
    Strong Sell4455
21 May 2024, 08:18:45 AM IST

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin volume yesterday was 45 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1369 k

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 96.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 k & BSE volume was 3 k.

21 May 2024, 08:01:04 AM IST

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 894.4 & 876.1 yesterday to end at 880.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

