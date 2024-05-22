Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin Stock Rises Today

24 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:11 PM IST
Livemint

Lupin Share Price Today Live Updates : Lupin stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 880.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 889.05 per share. Investors should monitor Lupin stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lupin Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Lupin Share Price Today Live Updates

Lupin Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Lupin's stock opened at 881, closed at 880.8 with a high of 894.4 and a low of 876.1. The market capitalization stood at 40458.89 crore. The 52-week high was 889.9 and the 52-week low was 602.8. The BSE volume for the day was 31979 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:11:53 PM IST

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 2.1%; Futures open interest increased by 10.76%

Lupin Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Lupin indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

22 May 2024, 01:00:41 PM IST

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin share price live: Today's Price range

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin stock's price fluctuated between a low of 876.1 and a high of 894.4 on the current day.

22 May 2024, 12:45:52 PM IST

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 221.49% higher than yesterday

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Lupin traded as of 12 AM has increased by 221.49% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 889.05, showing a 0.94% increase. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 12:33:51 PM IST

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: In the previous trading hour, Lupin reached a high of 1727.9 and a low of 1711.7. The stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe, suggesting potential shorting opportunities for traders.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11726.77Support 11710.57
Resistance 21735.43Support 21703.03
Resistance 31742.97Support 31694.37
22 May 2024, 12:25:30 PM IST

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin Short Term and Long Term Trends

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Lupin share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

22 May 2024, 12:23:21 PM IST

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1649.92
10 Days1635.78
20 Days1628.01
50 Days1623.75
100 Days1540.92
300 Days1346.65
22 May 2024, 12:10:57 PM IST

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin share price is at 889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 1571.23. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

22 May 2024, 11:51:53 AM IST

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 103.41% higher than yesterday

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Lupin until 11 AM has increased by 103.41% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 889.05, showing a 0.94% increase. Analyzing both the volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

22 May 2024, 11:41:10 AM IST

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin reached a peak of 1723.7 and a low of 1681.6 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11736.03Support 11693.93
Resistance 21750.92Support 21666.72
Resistance 31778.13Support 31651.83
22 May 2024, 11:20:02 AM IST

22 May 2024, 11:14:18 AM IST

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Today, Lupin's stock price increased by 0.94% to reach 889.05, outperforming its peers. While Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Alkem Laboratories, and Abbott India saw a decline, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories experienced an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.13% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Dr Reddys Laboratories5835.755.00.956505.54385.797181.03
Torrent Pharmaceuticals2678.0-4.2-0.162782.01650.0590635.69
Lupin889.058.250.94889.9602.840512.13
Alkem Laboratories5249.95-80.05-1.55581.23211.0562771.03
Abbott India26381.75-72.45-0.2729628.1520593.6256059.37
22 May 2024, 11:06:45 AM IST

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1460.0, 64.22% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 725.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1949.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy7799
    Hold11111113
    Sell8855
    Strong Sell4455
22 May 2024, 10:51:14 AM IST

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 65.75% higher than yesterday

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Lupin traded by 10 AM is 65.75% higher than yesterday, with the price at 889.05, up by 0.94%. Trading volume, in conjunction with price, is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signify further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:38:32 AM IST

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin touched a high of 1703.0 & a low of 1669.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11703.87Support 11669.87
Resistance 21720.43Support 21652.43
Resistance 31737.87Support 31635.87
22 May 2024, 10:11:41 AM IST

Lupin Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:54:22 AM IST

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Today, Lupin's stock price increased by 0.94% to reach 889.05. Among its counterparts, Alkem Laboratories and Abbott India are experiencing a decline, whereas Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Torrent Pharmaceuticals are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are currently at 0.13% and -0.02% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Dr Reddys Laboratories5809.028.30.496505.54385.796736.39
Torrent Pharmaceuticals2685.02.80.12782.01650.0590872.6
Lupin889.058.250.94889.9602.840512.13
Alkem Laboratories5250.65-79.35-1.495581.23211.0562779.4
Abbott India26300.0-154.2-0.5829628.1520593.6255885.66
22 May 2024, 09:40:39 AM IST

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.38%; Futures open interest increased by 1.64%

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Lupin indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

22 May 2024, 09:30:06 AM IST

22 May 2024, 09:24:09 AM IST

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The Lupin stock price has increased by 0.94% today, reaching 889.05. Over the past year, Lupin shares have surged by 117.44% to 889.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22576.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.85%
3 Months4.81%
6 Months37.85%
YTD27.28%
1 Year117.44%
22 May 2024, 08:51:35 AM IST

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Lupin on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11706.93Support 11638.13
Resistance 21732.87Support 21595.27
Resistance 31775.73Support 31569.33
22 May 2024, 08:30:36 AM IST

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1460.0, 64.22% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 725.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1949.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy7799
    Hold11111113
    Sell8855
    Strong Sell4455
22 May 2024, 08:19:55 AM IST

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin volume yesterday was 1178 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1360 k

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1149 k & BSE volume was 28 k.

22 May 2024, 08:06:02 AM IST

Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 894.4 & 876.1 yesterday to end at 880.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

