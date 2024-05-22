Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin Stock Rises Today

Lupin Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Lupin's stock opened at ₹881, closed at ₹880.8 with a high of ₹894.4 and a low of ₹876.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹40458.89 crore. The 52-week high was ₹889.9 and the 52-week low was ₹602.8. The BSE volume for the day was 31979 shares traded.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 2.1%; Futures open interest increased by 10.76%
Lupin Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Lupin indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin share price live: Today's Price range
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹876.1 and a high of ₹894.4 on the current day.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 221.49% higher than yesterday
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Lupin traded as of 12 AM has increased by 221.49% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹889.05, showing a 0.94% increase. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: In the previous trading hour, Lupin reached a high of 1727.9 and a low of 1711.7. The stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe, suggesting potential shorting opportunities for traders.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1726.77
|Support 1
|1710.57
|Resistance 2
|1735.43
|Support 2
|1703.03
|Resistance 3
|1742.97
|Support 3
|1694.37
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin Short Term and Long Term Trends
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Lupin share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1649.92
|10 Days
|1635.78
|20 Days
|1628.01
|50 Days
|1623.75
|100 Days
|1540.92
|300 Days
|1346.65
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin share price is at ₹889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹1571.23. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 103.41% higher than yesterday
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Lupin until 11 AM has increased by 103.41% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹889.05, showing a 0.94% increase. Analyzing both the volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin reached a peak of 1723.7 and a low of 1681.6 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1736.03
|Support 1
|1693.93
|Resistance 2
|1750.92
|Support 2
|1666.72
|Resistance 3
|1778.13
|Support 3
|1651.83
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Today, Lupin's stock price increased by 0.94% to reach ₹889.05, outperforming its peers. While Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Alkem Laboratories, and Abbott India saw a decline, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories experienced an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.13% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|5835.7
|55.0
|0.95
|6505.5
|4385.7
|97181.03
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|2678.0
|-4.2
|-0.16
|2782.0
|1650.05
|90635.69
|Lupin
|889.05
|8.25
|0.94
|889.9
|602.8
|40512.13
|Alkem Laboratories
|5249.95
|-80.05
|-1.5
|5581.2
|3211.05
|62771.03
|Abbott India
|26381.75
|-72.45
|-0.27
|29628.15
|20593.62
|56059.37
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 65.75% higher than yesterday
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Lupin traded by 10 AM is 65.75% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹889.05, up by 0.94%. Trading volume, in conjunction with price, is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signify further price declines.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin touched a high of 1703.0 & a low of 1669.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1703.87
|Support 1
|1669.87
|Resistance 2
|1720.43
|Support 2
|1652.43
|Resistance 3
|1737.87
|Support 3
|1635.87
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The Lupin stock price has increased by 0.94% today, reaching ₹889.05. Over the past year, Lupin shares have surged by 117.44% to ₹889.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22576.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.85%
|3 Months
|4.81%
|6 Months
|37.85%
|YTD
|27.28%
|1 Year
|117.44%
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Lupin on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1706.93
|Support 1
|1638.13
|Resistance 2
|1732.87
|Support 2
|1595.27
|Resistance 3
|1775.73
|Support 3
|1569.33
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin volume yesterday was 1178 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1360 k
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1149 k & BSE volume was 28 k.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹894.4 & ₹876.1 yesterday to end at ₹880.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!