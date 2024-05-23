Hello User
Lupin Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Lupin Share Price Today Live Updates : Lupin stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 880.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 889.05 per share. Investors should monitor Lupin stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lupin Share Price Today Live Updates

Lupin Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Lupin's stock opened at 881, closed at 880.8, with a high of 894.4 and a low of 876.1. The market cap stood at 40458.89 crore. The 52-week high was 889.9, and the low was 602.8. The BSE volume for the day was 31979 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The Lupin stock price has increased by 0.94% today, reaching 889.05. Over the past year, Lupin shares have soared by 120.87% to 889.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.68%
3 Months4.97%
6 Months40.8%
YTD29.7%
1 Year120.87%
23 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Lupin on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11740.58Support 11680.53
Resistance 21764.32Support 21644.22
Resistance 31800.63Support 31620.48
23 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1460.0, 64.22% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 725.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1949.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy7799
    Hold11111113
    Sell8855
    Strong Sell4455
23 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1436 k

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 90.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 76 k.

23 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 894.4 & 876.1 yesterday to end at 880.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

