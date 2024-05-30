Lupin Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Lupin Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Lupin's stock opened at ₹881, closed at ₹880.8 with a high of ₹894.4 and a low of ₹876.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high was ₹889.9 and the low was ₹602.8. The BSE volume for the day was 31,979 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Lupin on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1615.75
|Support 1
|1581.85
|Resistance 2
|1630.9
|Support 2
|1563.1
|Resistance 3
|1649.65
|Support 3
|1547.95
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1460.0, 64.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹725.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1949.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|7
|7
|9
|9
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|13
|Sell
|8
|8
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 691 k & BSE volume was 30 k.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹894.4 & ₹876.1 yesterday to end at ₹880.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.