Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Lupin Share Price Today Live Updates : Lupin stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 880.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 889.05 per share. Investors should monitor Lupin stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lupin Share Price Today Live Updates

Lupin Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Lupin's stock opened at 881, closed at 880.8, with a high of 894.4 and a low of 876.1. The market capitalization was 40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high was 889.9 and the 52-week low was 602.8. The BSE volume for the day was 31,979 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.11%; Futures open interest increased by 22.09%

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Lupin indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

31 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin share price is at 889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 1528.32. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

31 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The Lupin stock has increased by 0.94% today, reaching 889.05 in trading. Over the past year, Lupin shares have surged by 96.32% to 889.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to reach 22488.65 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.26%
3 Months-4.4%
6 Months23.3%
YTD19.38%
1 Year96.32%
31 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Lupin on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11603.92Support 11566.12
Resistance 21628.28Support 21552.68
Resistance 31641.72Support 31528.32
31 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1460.0, 64.22% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 725.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1949.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy7799
    Hold11111113
    Sell8855
    Strong Sell4455
31 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin volume yesterday was 932 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1586 k

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 925 k & BSE volume was 7 k.

31 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Lupin Share Price Today Live: Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Lupin Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 894.4 & 876.1 yesterday to end at 880.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

