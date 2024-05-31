Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

Lupin Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Lupin's stock opened at ₹881, closed at ₹880.8, with a high of ₹894.4 and a low of ₹876.1. The market capitalization was ₹40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high was ₹889.9 and the 52-week low was ₹602.8. The BSE volume for the day was 31,979 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Lupin indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Lupin Share Price Live Updates: Lupin share price is at ₹889.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹1528.32. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The Lupin stock has increased by 0.94% today, reaching ₹889.05 in trading. Over the past year, Lupin shares have surged by 96.32% to ₹889.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to reach 22488.65 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.26%
|3 Months
|-4.4%
|6 Months
|23.3%
|YTD
|19.38%
|1 Year
|96.32%
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Lupin on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1603.92
|Support 1
|1566.12
|Resistance 2
|1628.28
|Support 2
|1552.68
|Resistance 3
|1641.72
|Support 3
|1528.32
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1460.0, 64.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹725.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1949.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|7
|7
|9
|9
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|13
|Sell
|8
|8
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 925 k & BSE volume was 7 k.
Lupin Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹894.4 & ₹876.1 yesterday to end at ₹880.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.