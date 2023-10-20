Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price Today Live Updates : Mahindra Holidays & Resorts closed today at ₹446.05, down -1.87% from yesterday's ₹454.55

On the last day of trading, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts opened at ₹450.2 and closed at ₹454.55. The stock had a high of ₹456.6 and a low of ₹450.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9175.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹469.8 and the 52-week low is ₹237.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 720 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Mahindra Holidays & Resorts 446.05 -8.5 -1.87 469.8 237.8 8952.09 Wonderla Holidays 812.1 2.95 0.36 832.15 315.5 4593.17 Imagicaaworld 48.84 -1.06 -2.12 65.2 28.15 2009.93 Nicco Parks & Resorts 151.2 2.5 1.68 166.5 95.1 707.62 JMD Ventures 28.97 0.11 0.38 29.15 9.39 83.6

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd stock is ₹240.60, while the 52-week high price is ₹470.00.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 456.75 10 Days 443.43 20 Days 421.09 50 Days 398.16 100 Days 355.39 300 Days 314.86

