Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price Today Live Updates : Mahindra Holidays & Resorts closed today at 446.05, down -1.87% from yesterday's 454.55

On the last day of trading, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts opened at ₹450.2 and closed at ₹454.55. The stock had a high of ₹456.6 and a low of ₹450.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9175.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹469.8 and the 52-week low is ₹237.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 720 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock was ₹446.05, which represents a decrease of 1.87% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹454.55. The net change in price was -8.5.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts
|446.05
|-8.5
|-1.87
|469.8
|237.8
|8952.09
|Wonderla Holidays
|812.1
|2.95
|0.36
|832.15
|315.5
|4593.17
|Imagicaaworld
|48.84
|-1.06
|-2.12
|65.2
|28.15
|2009.93
|Nicco Parks & Resorts
|151.2
|2.5
|1.68
|166.5
|95.1
|707.62
|JMD Ventures
|28.97
|0.11
|0.38
|29.15
|9.39
|83.6
Today, the low price for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock was ₹445.35 and the high price was ₹456.60.
The 52-week low price of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd stock is ₹240.60, while the 52-week high price is ₹470.00.
The current stock price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts is ₹447.8, with a net change of -6.75 and a percent change of -1.48. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
Click here for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts AGM
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts
|449.55
|-5.0
|-1.1
|469.8
|237.8
|9022.34
|Wonderla Holidays
|812.9
|3.75
|0.46
|832.15
|315.5
|4597.69
|Imagicaaworld
|48.68
|-1.22
|-2.44
|65.2
|28.15
|2003.35
|Nicco Parks & Resorts
|151.1
|2.4
|1.61
|166.5
|95.1
|707.15
|JMD Ventures
|28.96
|0.1
|0.35
|29.15
|9.39
|83.57
The current stock price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts is ₹450.5, with a percent change of -0.89 and a net change of -4.05. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.
The low price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock today was ₹445.35 and the high price was ₹456.6.
The current stock price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts is ₹447.7, with a percent change of -1.51. This represents a net change of -6.85.
Click here for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts News
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|456.75
|10 Days
|443.43
|20 Days
|421.09
|50 Days
|398.16
|100 Days
|355.39
|300 Days
|314.86
The current data for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock shows that the price is ₹445.35, with a percent change of -2.02. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.02%. The net change is -9.2, suggesting that the stock has decreased by ₹9.2. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
The stock of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts had a low price of ₹446.6 and a high price of ₹456.6 on the current day.
The current data for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock shows that the price is ₹448.3, with a percent change of -1.37 and a net change of -6.25. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.37% and the actual decrease in price is 6.25.
Click here for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Dividend
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts
|448.3
|-6.25
|-1.37
|469.8
|237.8
|8997.25
|Wonderla Holidays
|820.85
|11.7
|1.45
|832.15
|315.5
|4642.66
|Imagicaaworld
|49.11
|-0.79
|-1.58
|65.2
|28.15
|2021.05
|Nicco Parks & Resorts
|152.15
|3.45
|2.32
|166.5
|95.1
|712.06
|JMD Ventures
|28.98
|0.12
|0.42
|29.15
|9.39
|83.63
Today, the low price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock was ₹448.6 and the high price was ₹456.6.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts is ₹450.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.95% or a net change of -4.3.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts
|452.75
|-1.8
|-0.4
|469.8
|237.8
|9086.56
|Wonderla Holidays
|824.1
|14.95
|1.85
|832.15
|315.5
|4661.04
|Imagicaaworld
|49.68
|-0.22
|-0.44
|65.2
|28.15
|2044.5
|Nicco Parks & Resorts
|152.1
|3.4
|2.29
|166.5
|95.1
|711.83
|JMD Ventures
|28.94
|0.08
|0.28
|29.15
|9.39
|83.52
The current stock price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts is ₹454.35 with a percent change of -0.04. This means that there has been a decrease of 0.04% in the stock price. The net change is -0.2, indicating a decrease of 0.2 in the stock price.
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock's low price for the day was ₹450.2, while the high price reached was ₹456.6.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts
|454.15
|-0.4
|-0.09
|469.8
|237.8
|9114.66
|Wonderla Holidays
|823.0
|13.85
|1.71
|832.15
|315.5
|4654.82
|Imagicaaworld
|49.66
|-0.24
|-0.48
|65.2
|28.15
|2043.68
|Nicco Parks & Resorts
|153.0
|4.3
|2.89
|166.5
|95.1
|716.04
|JMD Ventures
|28.96
|0.1
|0.35
|29.15
|9.39
|83.57
On the last day of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, the BSE volume was 720 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹454.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!