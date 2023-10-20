Hello User
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price Today Live Updates : Mahindra Holidays & Resorts closed today at 446.05, down -1.87% from yesterday's 454.55

10 min read . 20 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -1.87 %. The stock closed at 454.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 446.05 per share. Investors should monitor Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts

On the last day of trading, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts opened at 450.2 and closed at 454.55. The stock had a high of 456.6 and a low of 450.2. The market capitalization of the company is 9175.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 469.8 and the 52-week low is 237.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 720 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 06:43 PM IST Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price Live :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts closed today at ₹446.05, down -1.87% from yesterday's ₹454.55

Today, the closing price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock was 446.05, which represents a decrease of 1.87% compared to the previous day's closing price of 454.55. The net change in price was -8.5.

20 Oct 2023, 06:21 PM IST Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts446.05-8.5-1.87469.8237.88952.09
Wonderla Holidays812.12.950.36832.15315.54593.17
Imagicaaworld48.84-1.06-2.1265.228.152009.93
Nicco Parks & Resorts151.22.51.68166.595.1707.62
JMD Ventures28.970.110.3829.159.3983.6
20 Oct 2023, 05:50 PM IST Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock was 445.35 and the high price was 456.60.

20 Oct 2023, 03:19 PM IST Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd stock is 240.60, while the 52-week high price is 470.00.

20 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM IST Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price Live :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts trading at ₹447.8, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹454.55

The current stock price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts is 447.8, with a net change of -6.75 and a percent change of -1.48. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

Click here for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts AGM

20 Oct 2023, 02:47 PM IST Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts449.55-5.0-1.1469.8237.89022.34
Wonderla Holidays812.93.750.46832.15315.54597.69
Imagicaaworld48.68-1.22-2.4465.228.152003.35
Nicco Parks & Resorts151.12.41.61166.595.1707.15
JMD Ventures28.960.10.3529.159.3983.57
20 Oct 2023, 02:36 PM IST Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price NSE Live :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts trading at ₹450.5, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹454.55

The current stock price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts is 450.5, with a percent change of -0.89 and a net change of -4.05. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.

20 Oct 2023, 02:30 PM IST Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock today was 445.35 and the high price was 456.6.

20 Oct 2023, 02:03 PM IST Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price Live :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts trading at ₹447.7, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹454.55

The current stock price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts is 447.7, with a percent change of -1.51. This represents a net change of -6.85.

Click here for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts News

20 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days456.75
10 Days443.43
20 Days421.09
50 Days398.16
100 Days355.39
300 Days314.86
20 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price NSE Live :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts trading at ₹445.35, down -2.02% from yesterday's ₹454.55

The current data for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock shows that the price is 445.35, with a percent change of -2.02. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.02%. The net change is -9.2, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 9.2. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

20 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts had a low price of 446.6 and a high price of 456.6 on the current day.

20 Oct 2023, 01:05 PM IST Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price Live :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts trading at ₹448.3, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹454.55

The current data for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock shows that the price is 448.3, with a percent change of -1.37 and a net change of -6.25. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.37% and the actual decrease in price is 6.25.

Click here for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Dividend

20 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts448.3-6.25-1.37469.8237.88997.25
Wonderla Holidays820.8511.71.45832.15315.54642.66
Imagicaaworld49.11-0.79-1.5865.228.152021.05
Nicco Parks & Resorts152.153.452.32166.595.1712.06
JMD Ventures28.980.120.4229.159.3983.63
20 Oct 2023, 12:17 PM IST Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock was 448.6 and the high price was 456.6.

20 Oct 2023, 12:03 PM IST Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price Today :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts trading at ₹450.25, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹454.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts is 450.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.95% or a net change of -4.3.

20 Oct 2023, 11:42 AM IST Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts452.75-1.8-0.4469.8237.89086.56
Wonderla Holidays824.114.951.85832.15315.54661.04
Imagicaaworld49.68-0.22-0.4465.228.152044.5
Nicco Parks & Resorts152.13.42.29166.595.1711.83
JMD Ventures28.940.080.2829.159.3983.52
20 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price update :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts trading at ₹454.35, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹454.55

The current stock price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts is 454.35 with a percent change of -0.04. This means that there has been a decrease of 0.04% in the stock price. The net change is -0.2, indicating a decrease of 0.2 in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Today's Price range

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock's low price for the day was 450.2, while the high price reached was 456.6.

20 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts454.15-0.4-0.09469.8237.89114.66
Wonderla Holidays823.013.851.71832.15315.54654.82
Imagicaaworld49.66-0.24-0.4865.228.152043.68
Nicco Parks & Resorts153.04.32.89166.595.1716.04
JMD Ventures28.960.10.3529.159.3983.57
20 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price Live :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts closed at ₹454.55 on last trading day

On the last day of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, the BSE volume was 720 shares. The closing price for the stock was 454.55.

