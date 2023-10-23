Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price Today Live Updates : Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stocks decline in trading

On the last day, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts opened at ₹450.2 and closed at ₹454.55. The stock reached a high of ₹456.6 and a low of ₹445.35. The company has a market capitalization of ₹8983.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹469.8, while the 52-week low is ₹237.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 5468 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price Today :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts trading at ₹425.95, down -4.94% from yesterday's ₹448.1
The current data for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock shows that the stock price is ₹425.95, which represents a percent change of -4.94. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -22.15, indicating that the stock price has decreased by this amount. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value.
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|456.86
|10 Days
|449.97
|20 Days
|426.38
|50 Days
|402.77
|100 Days
|358.60
|300 Days
|316.55
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock is ₹421.2, while the high price is ₹448.
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price NSE Live :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts trading at ₹424, down -5.38% from yesterday's ₹448.1
The current stock price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts is ₹424, with a net change of -24.1 and a percent change of -5.38. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Live Updates
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts
|435.0
|-13.1
|-2.92
|469.8
|237.8
|8730.32
|Wonderla Holidays
|810.5
|1.35
|0.17
|832.15
|315.5
|4584.12
|Imagicaaworld
|46.45
|-2.39
|-4.89
|65.2
|28.15
|1911.58
|Nicco Parks & Resorts
|158.15
|6.6
|4.35
|166.5
|95.1
|740.14
|JMD Ventures
|29.11
|0.14
|0.48
|29.15
|9.39
|84.01
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price Live :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts trading at ₹435.95, down -2.71% from yesterday's ₹448.1
The current data for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock shows that the price is ₹435.95, with a percent change of -2.71 and a net change of -12.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.71% and the actual decrease in value is ₹12.15.
Click here for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts News
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock is ₹434.1, while the high price is ₹448.
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price NSE Live :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts trading at ₹437, down -2.48% from yesterday's ₹448.1
The current stock price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts is ₹437. There has been a 2.48% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -11.1.
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts
|437.0
|-11.1
|-2.48
|469.8
|237.8
|8770.46
|Wonderla Holidays
|808.1
|-1.05
|-0.13
|832.15
|315.5
|4570.55
|Imagicaaworld
|46.89
|-1.95
|-3.99
|65.2
|28.15
|1929.69
|Nicco Parks & Resorts
|158.25
|6.7
|4.42
|166.5
|95.1
|740.61
|JMD Ventures
|29.12
|0.15
|0.52
|29.15
|9.39
|84.04
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts reached a low of ₹434.1 and a high of ₹448.
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price update :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts trading at ₹438.9, down -2.05% from yesterday's ₹448.1
The current data for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock shows that the stock price is ₹438.9. There has been a percent change of -2.05, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.2, suggesting that the stock has decreased by ₹9.2.
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts
|435.95
|-12.15
|-2.71
|469.8
|237.8
|8749.39
|Wonderla Holidays
|810.6
|1.45
|0.18
|832.15
|315.5
|4584.69
|Imagicaaworld
|46.99
|-1.85
|-3.79
|65.2
|28.15
|1933.8
|Nicco Parks & Resorts
|159.25
|7.7
|5.08
|166.5
|95.1
|745.29
|JMD Ventures
|29.12
|0.15
|0.52
|29.15
|9.39
|84.04
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock reached a low price of ₹434.1 and a high price of ₹448.
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price Live :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts trading at ₹434.8, down -2.97% from yesterday's ₹448.1
The stock price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts has decreased by 2.97% or ₹13.3. The current stock price is ₹434.8.
Click here for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Profit Loss
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price update :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts trading at ₹438.85, down -2.06% from yesterday's ₹448.1
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Live Updates
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.2%
|3 Months
|26.59%
|6 Months
|48.92%
|YTD
|66.3%
|1 Year
|59.69%
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price Today :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts trading at ₹448, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹448.1
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts' stock price is currently at ₹448, with a slight decrease of -0.02% or -0.1 points.
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price Live :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts closed at ₹454.55 on last trading day
On the last day, the volume of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 5468 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹454.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!