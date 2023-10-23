comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price Today Live Updates : Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stocks decline in trading

8 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Livemint

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -4.94 %. The stock closed at 448.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 425.95 per share. Investors should monitor Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mahindra Holidays & ResortsPremium
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts

On the last day, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts opened at 450.2 and closed at 454.55. The stock reached a high of 456.6 and a low of 445.35. The company has a market capitalization of 8983.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 469.8, while the 52-week low is 237.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 5468 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:00:22 PM IST

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price Today :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts trading at ₹425.95, down -4.94% from yesterday's ₹448.1

The current data for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock shows that the stock price is 425.95, which represents a percent change of -4.94. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -22.15, indicating that the stock price has decreased by this amount. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 01:30:45 PM IST

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days456.86
10 Days449.97
20 Days426.38
50 Days402.77
100 Days358.60
300 Days316.55
23 Oct 2023, 01:10:08 PM IST

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock is 421.2, while the high price is 448.

23 Oct 2023, 01:03:32 PM IST

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price NSE Live :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts trading at ₹424, down -5.38% from yesterday's ₹448.1

The current stock price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts is 424, with a net change of -24.1 and a percent change of -5.38. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 12:58:09 PM IST

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:36:33 PM IST

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts435.0-13.1-2.92469.8237.88730.32
Wonderla Holidays810.51.350.17832.15315.54584.12
Imagicaaworld46.45-2.39-4.8965.228.151911.58
Nicco Parks & Resorts158.156.64.35166.595.1740.14
JMD Ventures29.110.140.4829.159.3984.01
23 Oct 2023, 12:25:25 PM IST

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price Live :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts trading at ₹435.95, down -2.71% from yesterday's ₹448.1

The current data for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock shows that the price is 435.95, with a percent change of -2.71 and a net change of -12.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.71% and the actual decrease in value is 12.15.

23 Oct 2023, 12:23:14 PM IST

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock is 434.1, while the high price is 448.

23 Oct 2023, 11:41:57 AM IST

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price NSE Live :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts trading at ₹437, down -2.48% from yesterday's ₹448.1

The current stock price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts is 437. There has been a 2.48% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -11.1.

23 Oct 2023, 11:32:11 AM IST

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts437.0-11.1-2.48469.8237.88770.46
Wonderla Holidays808.1-1.05-0.13832.15315.54570.55
Imagicaaworld46.89-1.95-3.9965.228.151929.69
Nicco Parks & Resorts158.256.74.42166.595.1740.61
JMD Ventures29.120.150.5229.159.3984.04
23 Oct 2023, 11:31:31 AM IST

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts reached a low of 434.1 and a high of 448.

23 Oct 2023, 11:12:29 AM IST

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price update :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts trading at ₹438.9, down -2.05% from yesterday's ₹448.1

The current data for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock shows that the stock price is 438.9. There has been a percent change of -2.05, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.2, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 9.2.

23 Oct 2023, 10:43:37 AM IST

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts435.95-12.15-2.71469.8237.88749.39
Wonderla Holidays810.61.450.18832.15315.54584.69
Imagicaaworld46.99-1.85-3.7965.228.151933.8
Nicco Parks & Resorts159.257.75.08166.595.1745.29
JMD Ventures29.120.150.5229.159.3984.04
23 Oct 2023, 10:24:05 AM IST

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock reached a low price of 434.1 and a high price of 448.

23 Oct 2023, 10:21:05 AM IST

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price Live :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts trading at ₹434.8, down -2.97% from yesterday's ₹448.1

The stock price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts has decreased by 2.97% or 13.3. The current stock price is 434.8.

23 Oct 2023, 10:00:06 AM IST

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price update :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts trading at ₹438.85, down -2.06% from yesterday's ₹448.1

23 Oct 2023, 09:56:30 AM IST

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:43:44 AM IST

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.2%
3 Months26.59%
6 Months48.92%
YTD66.3%
1 Year59.69%
23 Oct 2023, 09:14:24 AM IST

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price Today :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts trading at ₹448, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹448.1

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts' stock price is currently at 448, with a slight decrease of -0.02% or -0.1 points.

23 Oct 2023, 08:16:15 AM IST

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price Live :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts closed at ₹454.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 5468 shares. The closing price of the stock was 454.55.

