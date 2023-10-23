Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price Today Live Updates : Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stocks decline in trading

On the last day, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts opened at ₹450.2 and closed at ₹454.55. The stock reached a high of ₹456.6 and a low of ₹445.35. The company has a market capitalization of ₹8983.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹469.8, while the 52-week low is ₹237.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 5468 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price Today :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts trading at ₹425.95, down -4.94% from yesterday's ₹448.1 The current data for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock shows that the stock price is ₹425.95, which represents a percent change of -4.94. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -22.15, indicating that the stock price has decreased by this amount. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 456.86 10 Days 449.97 20 Days 426.38 50 Days 402.77 100 Days 358.60 300 Days 316.55

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Mahindra Holidays & Resorts 435.0 -13.1 -2.92 469.8 237.8 8730.32 Wonderla Holidays 810.5 1.35 0.17 832.15 315.5 4584.12 Imagicaaworld 46.45 -2.39 -4.89 65.2 28.15 1911.58 Nicco Parks & Resorts 158.15 6.6 4.35 166.5 95.1 740.14 JMD Ventures 29.11 0.14 0.48 29.15 9.39 84.01

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.2% 3 Months 26.59% 6 Months 48.92% YTD 66.3% 1 Year 59.69%

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price Live :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts closed at ₹454.55 on last trading day On the last day, the volume of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 5468 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹454.55.