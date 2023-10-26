comScore
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price Today Live Updates : Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stocks slump in trading today
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price Today Live Updates : Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stocks slump in trading today

5 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Livemint

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -1.38 %. The stock closed at 395.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 390.3 per share. Investors should monitor Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mahindra Holidays & ResortsPremium
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts opened at 406.8 and closed at 407.35 on the last day. The stock had a high of 413.45 and a low of 387.55. The market capitalization of the company is 7983.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 469.8 and 237.8 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 18,496 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 11:25:21 AM IST

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Today's Price range

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock reached a low of 385 and a high of 396.55 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 11:15:14 AM IST

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price update :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts trading at ₹390.3, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹395.75

The current stock price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts is 390.3, representing a percent change of -1.38. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.38% from its previous value. The net change in the stock is -5.45, indicating a decrease of 5.45 points.

16 Nov 2022, 06:44:12 PM IST

