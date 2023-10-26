Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price Today Live Updates : Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stocks slump in trading today

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts opened at ₹406.8 and closed at ₹407.35 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹413.45 and a low of ₹387.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7983.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹469.8 and ₹237.8 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 18,496 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock reached a low of ₹385 and a high of ₹396.55 on the current day.
The current stock price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts is ₹390.3, representing a percent change of -1.38. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.38% from its previous value. The net change in the stock is -5.45, indicating a decrease of 5.45 points.
The current stock price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts is ₹388.75. There has been a decrease of 1.77% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -7. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
The low price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts' stock for the day is ₹385 and the high price is ₹396.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-15.24%
|3 Months
|19.15%
|6 Months
|31.06%
|YTD
|46.76%
|1 Year
|40.33%
The stock price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts has decreased by 2.08% and the net change is -8.25. The current stock price is ₹387.5.
The current data for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock shows that the price is ₹394.25. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -1.5, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹1.5. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in its value.
On the last day of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, the BSE volume was 18,496 shares, and the closing price was ₹407.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!