Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price Today Live Updates : Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stocks slump in trading today

5 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -1.38 %. The stock closed at 395.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 390.3 per share. Investors should monitor Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts opened at 406.8 and closed at 407.35 on the last day. The stock had a high of 413.45 and a low of 387.55. The market capitalization of the company is 7983.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 469.8 and 237.8 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 18,496 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 11:25 AM IST Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Today's Price range

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock reached a low of 385 and a high of 396.55 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price update :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts trading at ₹390.3, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹395.75

The current stock price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts is 390.3, representing a percent change of -1.38. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.38% from its previous value. The net change in the stock is -5.45, indicating a decrease of 5.45 points.

26 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price Today :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts trading at ₹388.75, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹395.75

The current stock price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts is 388.75. There has been a decrease of 1.77% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -7. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts' stock for the day is 385 and the high price is 396.55.

26 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-15.24%
3 Months19.15%
6 Months31.06%
YTD46.76%
1 Year40.33%
26 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price NSE Live :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts trading at ₹387.5, down -2.08% from yesterday's ₹395.75

The stock price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts has decreased by 2.08% and the net change is -8.25. The current stock price is 387.5.

26 Oct 2023, 09:19 AM IST Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price Today :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts trading at ₹394.25, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹395.75

The current data for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stock shows that the price is 394.25. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -1.5, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.5. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in its value.

26 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Mahindra Holidays & Resorts share price Live :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts closed at ₹407.35 on last trading day

On the last day of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, the BSE volume was 18,496 shares, and the closing price was 407.35.

