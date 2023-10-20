Mahindra Logistics share price Today Live Updates : Mahindra Logistics closed today at ₹381.75, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹381

On the last day, Mahindra Logistics opened at ₹379.55 and closed at ₹381. The stock reached a high of ₹384.9 and a low of ₹379.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2765.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹558.85 and ₹349.2 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 5023 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Mahindra Logistics share price Today :Mahindra Logistics closed today at ₹381.75, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹381 Mahindra Logistics stock closed at ₹381.75, with a net change of 0.75 and a percent change of 0.2. The previous day's closing price was also ₹381. Overall, the stock saw a slight increase in value.

Mahindra Logistics share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Transport Corporation Of India 800.2 -3.15 -0.39 862.2 556.05 6206.63 VRL Logistics 668.35 -9.75 -1.44 772.85 483.0 5904.44 Mahindra Logistics 381.75 0.75 0.2 558.85 349.2 2747.72 Antony Waste Handling Cell 389.55 -19.1 -4.67 439.25 239.05 1101.93 Shreeji Translogistics 64.0 -0.6 -0.93 101.82 52.4 335.44

Mahindra Logistics share price live: Today's Price range Mahindra Logistics stock reached a low of ₹379.55 and a high of ₹389.05 during the current trading day.

Mahindra Logistics share price NSE Live :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹381.95, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹381 The current price of Mahindra Logistics stock is ₹381.95 with a percent change of 0.25. This means that the stock has increased by 0.25% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 0.95, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹0.95.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Mahindra Logistics Ltd stock is 349.15000, while the 52-week high price is 559.00000.

Mahindra Logistics share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Transport Corporation Of India 805.85 2.5 0.31 862.2 556.05 6250.45 VRL Logistics 675.5 -2.6 -0.38 772.85 483.0 5967.6 Mahindra Logistics 381.0 0.0 0.0 558.85 349.2 2742.32 Antony Waste Handling Cell 391.75 -16.9 -4.14 439.25 239.05 1108.15 Shreeji Translogistics 64.2 -0.4 -0.62 101.82 52.4 336.49

Mahindra Logistics share price update :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹381.05, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹381 The current stock price of Mahindra Logistics is ₹381.05 with a 0.01% change and a net change of 0.05.

Mahindra Logistics share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Mahindra Logistics stock was ₹379.55, while the high price reached ₹389.05.

Mahindra Logistics share price Today :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹381.4, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹381 The current stock price of Mahindra Logistics is ₹381.4, with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 0.4. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.4 points, representing a 0.1% change.

Mahindra Logistics share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 377.74 10 Days 369.89 20 Days 379.80 50 Days 386.15 100 Days 380.32 300 Days 392.67

Mahindra Logistics share price live: Today's Price range Mahindra Logistics stock reached a low of ₹379.55 and a high of ₹389.05 on the current day.

Mahindra Logistics Live Updates MAHINDRA LOGISTICS More Information

Mahindra Logistics share price NSE Live :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹381.35, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹381 The current data shows that the stock price of Mahindra Logistics is ₹381.35, with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 0.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Mahindra Logistics share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Transport Corporation Of India 805.6 2.25 0.28 862.2 556.05 6248.51 VRL Logistics 679.2 1.1 0.16 772.85 483.0 6000.29 Mahindra Logistics 382.2 1.2 0.31 558.85 349.2 2750.96 Antony Waste Handling Cell 401.5 -7.15 -1.75 439.25 239.05 1135.73 Shreeji Translogistics 64.88 0.28 0.43 101.82 52.4 340.05

Mahindra Logistics share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 0 0 0 1 Buy 5 5 5 5 Hold 2 2 2 3 Sell 3 3 3 2 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Mahindra Logistics share price update :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹381.9, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹381 The current data of Mahindra Logistics stock shows that the stock price is ₹381.9, and it has experienced a percent change of 0.24. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.24% from its previous value. Additionally, there has been a net change of 0.9, indicating that the stock price has increased by 0.9 units.

Mahindra Logistics share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Mahindra Logistics reached a low of ₹379.55 and a high of ₹389.05 today.

Mahindra Logistics share price Today :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹381.25, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹381 The current data of Mahindra Logistics stock shows that the stock price is ₹381.25, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the net change in price is 0.25.

Mahindra Logistics share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Transport Corporation Of India 806.65 3.3 0.41 862.2 556.05 6256.66 VRL Logistics 679.2 1.1 0.16 772.85 483.0 6000.29 Mahindra Logistics 382.6 1.6 0.42 558.85 349.2 2753.84 Antony Waste Handling Cell 407.5 -1.15 -0.28 439.25 239.05 1152.7 Shreeji Translogistics 64.88 0.28 0.43 101.82 52.4 340.05

Mahindra Logistics share price update :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹384, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹381 Based on the current data, the stock price of Mahindra Logistics is ₹384. There has been a 0.79% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.

Mahindra Logistics share price live: Today's Price range Today, Mahindra Logistics stock's low price was ₹379.55 and its high price was ₹389.05.

Mahindra Logistics share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Transport Corporation Of India 805.05 1.7 0.21 862.2 556.05 6244.25 VRL Logistics 680.45 2.35 0.35 772.85 483.0 6011.33 Mahindra Logistics 386.15 5.15 1.35 558.85 349.2 2779.39 Antony Waste Handling Cell 407.45 -1.2 -0.29 439.25 239.05 1152.56 Shreeji Translogistics 63.81 -0.79 -1.22 101.82 52.4 334.44

Mahindra Logistics share price Live :Mahindra Logistics closed at ₹381 on last trading day On the last day, the BSE volume for Mahindra Logistics was 5023 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹381.