Mahindra Logistics share price Today Live Updates : Mahindra Logistics closed today at ₹381.75, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹381

On the last day, Mahindra Logistics opened at ₹379.55 and closed at ₹381. The stock reached a high of ₹384.9 and a low of ₹379.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2765.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹558.85 and ₹349.2 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 5023 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mahindra Logistics share price Today :Mahindra Logistics closed today at ₹381.75, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹381
Mahindra Logistics stock closed at ₹381.75, with a net change of 0.75 and a percent change of 0.2. The previous day's closing price was also ₹381. Overall, the stock saw a slight increase in value.
Mahindra Logistics share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Transport Corporation Of India
|800.2
|-3.15
|-0.39
|862.2
|556.05
|6206.63
|VRL Logistics
|668.35
|-9.75
|-1.44
|772.85
|483.0
|5904.44
|Mahindra Logistics
|381.75
|0.75
|0.2
|558.85
|349.2
|2747.72
|Antony Waste Handling Cell
|389.55
|-19.1
|-4.67
|439.25
|239.05
|1101.93
|Shreeji Translogistics
|64.0
|-0.6
|-0.93
|101.82
|52.4
|335.44
Mahindra Logistics share price live: Today's Price range
Mahindra Logistics stock reached a low of ₹379.55 and a high of ₹389.05 during the current trading day.
Mahindra Logistics share price NSE Live :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹381.95, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹381
The current price of Mahindra Logistics stock is ₹381.95 with a percent change of 0.25. This means that the stock has increased by 0.25% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 0.95, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹0.95.
Mahindra Logistics Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week low price for Mahindra Logistics Ltd stock is 349.15000, while the 52-week high price is 559.00000.
Mahindra Logistics share price update :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹381.05, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹381
The current stock price of Mahindra Logistics is ₹381.05 with a 0.01% change and a net change of 0.05.
Mahindra Logistics share price live: Today's Price range
Today, the low price of Mahindra Logistics stock was ₹379.55, while the high price reached ₹389.05.
Mahindra Logistics share price Today :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹381.4, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹381
The current stock price of Mahindra Logistics is ₹381.4, with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 0.4. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.4 points, representing a 0.1% change.
Mahindra Logistics share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|377.74
|10 Days
|369.89
|20 Days
|379.80
|50 Days
|386.15
|100 Days
|380.32
|300 Days
|392.67
Mahindra Logistics share price live: Today's Price range
Mahindra Logistics stock reached a low of ₹379.55 and a high of ₹389.05 on the current day.
Mahindra Logistics Live Updates
MAHINDRA LOGISTICS
MAHINDRA LOGISTICS
Mahindra Logistics share price NSE Live :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹381.35, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹381
The current data shows that the stock price of Mahindra Logistics is ₹381.35, with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 0.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Mahindra Logistics share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mahindra Logistics share price update :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹381.9, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹381
The current data of Mahindra Logistics stock shows that the stock price is ₹381.9, and it has experienced a percent change of 0.24. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.24% from its previous value. Additionally, there has been a net change of 0.9, indicating that the stock price has increased by 0.9 units.
Mahindra Logistics share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Mahindra Logistics reached a low of ₹379.55 and a high of ₹389.05 today.
Mahindra Logistics share price Today :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹381.25, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹381
The current data of Mahindra Logistics stock shows that the stock price is ₹381.25, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the net change in price is 0.25.
Mahindra Logistics share price update :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹384, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹381
Based on the current data, the stock price of Mahindra Logistics is ₹384. There has been a 0.79% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.
Mahindra Logistics share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Mahindra Logistics stock's low price was ₹379.55 and its high price was ₹389.05.
Mahindra Logistics share price Live :Mahindra Logistics closed at ₹381 on last trading day
On the last day, the BSE volume for Mahindra Logistics was 5023 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹381.
