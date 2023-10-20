Hello User
Mahindra Logistics share price Today Live Updates : Mahindra Logistics closed today at 381.75, up 0.2% from yesterday's 381

Mahindra Logistics stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 381 per share. The stock is currently trading at 381.75 per share.

Mahindra Logistics

On the last day, Mahindra Logistics opened at 379.55 and closed at 381. The stock reached a high of 384.9 and a low of 379.55. The market capitalization of the company is 2765.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 558.85 and 349.2 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 5023 shares on the BSE.

20 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST Mahindra Logistics share price Today :Mahindra Logistics closed today at ₹381.75, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹381

20 Oct 2023, 06:21 PM IST Mahindra Logistics share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Transport Corporation Of India800.2-3.15-0.39862.2556.056206.63
VRL Logistics668.35-9.75-1.44772.85483.05904.44
Mahindra Logistics381.750.750.2558.85349.22747.72
Antony Waste Handling Cell389.55-19.1-4.67439.25239.051101.93
Shreeji Translogistics64.0-0.6-0.93101.8252.4335.44
20 Oct 2023, 05:37 PM IST Mahindra Logistics share price live: Today's Price range

20 Oct 2023, 03:24 PM IST Mahindra Logistics share price NSE Live :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹381.95, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹381

20 Oct 2023, 03:17 PM IST Mahindra Logistics Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Mahindra Logistics Ltd stock is 349.15000, while the 52-week high price is 559.00000.

20 Oct 2023, 02:38 PM IST Mahindra Logistics share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Transport Corporation Of India805.852.50.31862.2556.056250.45
VRL Logistics675.5-2.6-0.38772.85483.05967.6
Mahindra Logistics381.00.00.0558.85349.22742.32
Antony Waste Handling Cell391.75-16.9-4.14439.25239.051108.15
Shreeji Translogistics64.2-0.4-0.62101.8252.4336.49
20 Oct 2023, 02:37 PM IST Mahindra Logistics share price update :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹381.05, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹381

20 Oct 2023, 02:29 PM IST Mahindra Logistics share price live: Today's Price range

20 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Mahindra Logistics share price Today :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹381.4, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹381

20 Oct 2023, 01:35 PM IST Mahindra Logistics share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days377.74
10 Days369.89
20 Days379.80
50 Days386.15
100 Days380.32
300 Days392.67
20 Oct 2023, 01:11 PM IST Mahindra Logistics share price live: Today's Price range

20 Oct 2023, 01:04 PM IST Mahindra Logistics share price NSE Live :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹381.35, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹381

20 Oct 2023, 12:34 PM IST Mahindra Logistics share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Transport Corporation Of India805.62.250.28862.2556.056248.51
VRL Logistics679.21.10.16772.85483.06000.29
Mahindra Logistics382.21.20.31558.85349.22750.96
Antony Waste Handling Cell401.5-7.15-1.75439.25239.051135.73
Shreeji Translogistics64.880.280.43101.8252.4340.05
20 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST Mahindra Logistics share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0001
Buy5555
Hold2223
Sell3332
Strong Sell0000
20 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST Mahindra Logistics share price update :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹381.9, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹381

20 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Mahindra Logistics share price live: Today's Price range

20 Oct 2023, 12:08 PM IST Mahindra Logistics share price Today :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹381.25, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹381

20 Oct 2023, 11:32 AM IST Mahindra Logistics share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Transport Corporation Of India806.653.30.41862.2556.056256.66
VRL Logistics679.21.10.16772.85483.06000.29
Mahindra Logistics382.61.60.42558.85349.22753.84
Antony Waste Handling Cell407.5-1.15-0.28439.25239.051152.7
Shreeji Translogistics64.880.280.43101.8252.4340.05
20 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Mahindra Logistics share price update :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹384, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹381

20 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST Mahindra Logistics share price live: Today's Price range

20 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST Mahindra Logistics share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Transport Corporation Of India805.051.70.21862.2556.056244.25
VRL Logistics680.452.350.35772.85483.06011.33
Mahindra Logistics386.155.151.35558.85349.22779.39
Antony Waste Handling Cell407.45-1.2-0.29439.25239.051152.56
Shreeji Translogistics63.81-0.79-1.22101.8252.4334.44
20 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Mahindra Logistics share price Live :Mahindra Logistics closed at ₹381 on last trading day

