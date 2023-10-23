Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Mahindra Logistics share price Today Live Updates : Mahindra Logistics Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 01:42 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Mahindra Logistics stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -3.02 %. The stock closed at 381.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 369.75 per share. Investors should monitor Mahindra Logistics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mahindra Logistics

On the last day of trading, Mahindra Logistics opened at 379.55 and closed at 381. The stock had a high of 389.05 and a low of 379.55. The market capitalization of the company is 2,749.98 crore. The 52-week high for Mahindra Logistics is 558.85 and the 52-week low is 349.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 22,139 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST Mahindra Logistics share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days384.94
10 Days371.33
20 Days378.08
50 Days386.81
100 Days380.69
300 Days392.17
23 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Mahindra Logistics share price Live :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹369.75, down -3.02% from yesterday's ₹381.25

The current data for Mahindra Logistics stock shows that the price is 369.75, with a percent change of -3.02 and a net change of -11.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percentage change and a decrease in price. Investors may want to closely monitor the stock's performance and consider the reasons behind this decrease before making any investment decisions.

Click here for Mahindra Logistics AGM

23 Oct 2023, 01:16 PM IST Mahindra Logistics share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Mahindra Logistics stock is 369.35 and the high price is 387.95.

23 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST Mahindra Logistics share price NSE Live :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹370.2, down -2.9% from yesterday's ₹381.25

The current data for Mahindra Logistics stock shows that the price is 370.2 with a percent change of -2.9. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.9%. The net change is -11.05, indicating a decrease of 11.05 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 12:59 PM IST Mahindra Logistics Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:43 PM IST Mahindra Logistics share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Transport Corporation Of India812.7510.71.33862.2556.056303.97
VRL Logistics659.15-13.35-1.99772.85483.05823.16
Mahindra Logistics373.0-8.25-2.16558.85349.22684.74
Antony Waste Handling Cell379.15-10.4-2.67439.25239.051072.51
Shreeji Translogistics63.25-1.08-1.68101.8252.4331.51
23 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM IST Mahindra Logistics share price Live :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹373.4, down -2.06% from yesterday's ₹381.25

Mahindra Logistics stock has experienced a decline in price, with a current price of 373.4. This represents a percent change of -2.06%, resulting in a net change of -7.85.

Click here for Mahindra Logistics News

23 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST Mahindra Logistics share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Mahindra Logistics reached a low of 369.35 and a high of 387.95 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:43 AM IST Mahindra Logistics share price NSE Live :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹372, down -2.43% from yesterday's ₹381.25

The current data for Mahindra Logistics stock shows that the price is 372, which represents a 2.43% decrease. The net change is -9.25, indicating a decline in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 11:31 AM IST Mahindra Logistics share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Transport Corporation Of India820.1518.12.26862.2556.056361.37
VRL Logistics656.5-16.0-2.38772.85483.05799.75
Mahindra Logistics374.0-7.25-1.9558.85349.22691.94
Antony Waste Handling Cell379.45-10.1-2.59439.25239.051073.36
Shreeji Translogistics63.5-0.83-1.29101.8252.4332.82
23 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST Mahindra Logistics share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Mahindra Logistics stock was 369.35, while the high price reached 387.95.

23 Oct 2023, 11:05 AM IST Mahindra Logistics share price update :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹373.7, down -1.98% from yesterday's ₹381.25

The current data for Mahindra Logistics stock shows that the price is 373.7. There has been a percent change of -1.98, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.55, suggesting a decline in the stock value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST Mahindra Logistics share price NSE Live :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹370.45, down -2.83% from yesterday's ₹381.25

The current data for Mahindra Logistics stock shows that the price is 370.45, with a percent change of -2.83 and a net change of -10.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of -10.8. Investors should closely monitor the stock's performance to determine if this is a temporary fluctuation or a more significant trend.

23 Oct 2023, 10:39 AM IST Mahindra Logistics share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Transport Corporation Of India839.537.454.67862.2556.056511.45
VRL Logistics658.5-14.0-2.08772.85483.05817.42
Mahindra Logistics369.55-11.7-3.07558.85349.22659.91
Antony Waste Handling Cell379.05-10.5-2.7439.25239.051072.23
Shreeji Translogistics63.51-0.82-1.27101.8252.4332.87
23 Oct 2023, 10:29 AM IST Mahindra Logistics share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Mahindra Logistics stock is 375 and the high price is 387.95.

23 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST Mahindra Logistics share price update :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹378.65, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹381.25

As of the current data, the stock price of Mahindra Logistics is 378.65. The percent change is -0.68, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.6, suggesting a decrease of 2.6 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Mahindra Logistics Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Mahindra Logistics share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.64%
3 Months-4.96%
6 Months0.29%
YTD-24.03%
1 Year-30.29%
23 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Mahindra Logistics share price Today :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹387.95, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹381.25

The current data of Mahindra Logistics stock shows that the price is 387.95 and there has been a percent change of 1.76, resulting in a net change of 6.7.

23 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Mahindra Logistics share price Live :Mahindra Logistics closed at ₹381 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Mahindra Logistics on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 22,139. The closing price for the stock was 381.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.