Mahindra Logistics share price Today Live Updates : Mahindra Logistics Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Mahindra Logistics opened at ₹379.55 and closed at ₹381. The stock had a high of ₹389.05 and a low of ₹379.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2,749.98 crore. The 52-week high for Mahindra Logistics is ₹558.85 and the 52-week low is ₹349.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 22,139 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|384.94
|10 Days
|371.33
|20 Days
|378.08
|50 Days
|386.81
|100 Days
|380.69
|300 Days
|392.17
The current data for Mahindra Logistics stock shows that the price is ₹369.75, with a percent change of -3.02 and a net change of -11.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percentage change and a decrease in price. Investors may want to closely monitor the stock's performance and consider the reasons behind this decrease before making any investment decisions.
Click here for Mahindra Logistics AGM
The current day's low price of Mahindra Logistics stock is ₹369.35 and the high price is ₹387.95.
The current data for Mahindra Logistics stock shows that the price is ₹370.2 with a percent change of -2.9. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.9%. The net change is -11.05, indicating a decrease of ₹11.05 in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Transport Corporation Of India
|812.75
|10.7
|1.33
|862.2
|556.05
|6303.97
|VRL Logistics
|659.15
|-13.35
|-1.99
|772.85
|483.0
|5823.16
|Mahindra Logistics
|373.0
|-8.25
|-2.16
|558.85
|349.2
|2684.74
|Antony Waste Handling Cell
|379.15
|-10.4
|-2.67
|439.25
|239.05
|1072.51
|Shreeji Translogistics
|63.25
|-1.08
|-1.68
|101.82
|52.4
|331.51
Mahindra Logistics stock has experienced a decline in price, with a current price of ₹373.4. This represents a percent change of -2.06%, resulting in a net change of -7.85.
Click here for Mahindra Logistics News
The stock price of Mahindra Logistics reached a low of ₹369.35 and a high of ₹387.95 on the current day.
The current data for Mahindra Logistics stock shows that the price is ₹372, which represents a 2.43% decrease. The net change is -9.25, indicating a decline in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Transport Corporation Of India
|820.15
|18.1
|2.26
|862.2
|556.05
|6361.37
|VRL Logistics
|656.5
|-16.0
|-2.38
|772.85
|483.0
|5799.75
|Mahindra Logistics
|374.0
|-7.25
|-1.9
|558.85
|349.2
|2691.94
|Antony Waste Handling Cell
|379.45
|-10.1
|-2.59
|439.25
|239.05
|1073.36
|Shreeji Translogistics
|63.5
|-0.83
|-1.29
|101.82
|52.4
|332.82
Today, the low price of Mahindra Logistics stock was ₹369.35, while the high price reached ₹387.95.
The current data for Mahindra Logistics stock shows that the price is ₹373.7. There has been a percent change of -1.98, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.55, suggesting a decline in the stock value.
The current data for Mahindra Logistics stock shows that the price is ₹370.45, with a percent change of -2.83 and a net change of -10.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of -10.8. Investors should closely monitor the stock's performance to determine if this is a temporary fluctuation or a more significant trend.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Transport Corporation Of India
|839.5
|37.45
|4.67
|862.2
|556.05
|6511.45
|VRL Logistics
|658.5
|-14.0
|-2.08
|772.85
|483.0
|5817.42
|Mahindra Logistics
|369.55
|-11.7
|-3.07
|558.85
|349.2
|2659.91
|Antony Waste Handling Cell
|379.05
|-10.5
|-2.7
|439.25
|239.05
|1072.23
|Shreeji Translogistics
|63.51
|-0.82
|-1.27
|101.82
|52.4
|332.87
The current day's low price of Mahindra Logistics stock is ₹375 and the high price is ₹387.95.
As of the current data, the stock price of Mahindra Logistics is ₹378.65. The percent change is -0.68, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.6, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.6 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.64%
|3 Months
|-4.96%
|6 Months
|0.29%
|YTD
|-24.03%
|1 Year
|-30.29%
The current data of Mahindra Logistics stock shows that the price is ₹387.95 and there has been a percent change of 1.76, resulting in a net change of 6.7.
On the last day of trading for Mahindra Logistics on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 22,139. The closing price for the stock was ₹381.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!