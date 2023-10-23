Mahindra Logistics share price Today Live Updates : Mahindra Logistics Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Mahindra Logistics share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 384.94 10 Days 371.33 20 Days 378.08 50 Days 386.81 100 Days 380.69 300 Days 392.17

Mahindra Logistics share price Live :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹369.75, down -3.02% from yesterday's ₹381.25 The current data for Mahindra Logistics stock shows that the price is ₹369.75, with a percent change of -3.02 and a net change of -11.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percentage change and a decrease in price. Investors may want to closely monitor the stock's performance and consider the reasons behind this decrease before making any investment decisions.

Mahindra Logistics share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Mahindra Logistics stock is ₹369.35 and the high price is ₹387.95.

Mahindra Logistics share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Transport Corporation Of India 812.75 10.7 1.33 862.2 556.05 6303.97 VRL Logistics 659.15 -13.35 -1.99 772.85 483.0 5823.16 Mahindra Logistics 373.0 -8.25 -2.16 558.85 349.2 2684.74 Antony Waste Handling Cell 379.15 -10.4 -2.67 439.25 239.05 1072.51 Shreeji Translogistics 63.25 -1.08 -1.68 101.82 52.4 331.51

Mahindra Logistics share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.64% 3 Months -4.96% 6 Months 0.29% YTD -24.03% 1 Year -30.29%

Mahindra Logistics share price Today :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹387.95, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹381.25 The current data of Mahindra Logistics stock shows that the price is ₹387.95 and there has been a percent change of 1.76, resulting in a net change of 6.7.