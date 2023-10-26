comScore
Mahindra Logistics share price Today Live Updates : Mahindra Logistics stock takes a hit in trading today

5 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST
Livemint

Mahindra Logistics stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -4.09 %. The stock closed at 369.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 354.35 per share. Investors should monitor Mahindra Logistics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mahindra LogisticsPremium
Mahindra Logistics

On the last day, Mahindra Logistics opened at 351 and closed at 368.7. The stock had a high of 378.75 and a low of 347.15. The market capitalization of the company is 2604.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 558.85 and the 52-week low is 349.2. The BSE volume for the day was 42,949 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 11:21:49 AM IST

Mahindra Logistics share price Live :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹354.35, down -4.09% from yesterday's ₹369.45

The current data for Mahindra Logistics stock shows that the stock price is 354.35. There has been a percent change of -4.09, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -15.1, suggesting a decrease of 15.1 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 11:10:09 AM IST

Mahindra Logistics share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Mahindra Logistics stock is 353, while the high price is 363.05.

26 Oct 2023, 10:37:40 AM IST

Mahindra Logistics share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Transport Corporation Of India780.6-18.65-2.33862.2556.056054.6
VRL Logistics655.0-13.7-2.05772.85483.05786.5
Mahindra Logistics354.95-14.5-3.92558.85347.152554.82
Antony Waste Handling Cell355.9-12.45-3.38439.25239.051006.74
Shreeji Translogistics62.76-0.54-0.85101.8252.4328.94
26 Oct 2023, 10:28:12 AM IST

Mahindra Logistics share price Today :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹355, down -3.91% from yesterday's ₹369.45

The current data for Mahindra Logistics stock shows that the price is at 355, which represents a percent change of -3.91%. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.91%. The net change is -14.45, indicating a decrease of 14.45 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 10:26:18 AM IST

Mahindra Logistics share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Mahindra Logistics stock was 353, while the high price reached 363.05.

26 Oct 2023, 10:02:08 AM IST

Mahindra Logistics share price update :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹354.65, down -4.01% from yesterday's ₹369.45

The current data shows that the stock price of Mahindra Logistics is 354.65. There has been a percent change of -4.01, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -14.8, which means that the stock price has decreased by 14.8.

26 Oct 2023, 09:51:40 AM IST

Mahindra Logistics Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:34:58 AM IST

Mahindra Logistics share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.39%
3 Months1.56%
6 Months-0.15%
YTD-26.55%
1 Year-32.09%
26 Oct 2023, 09:02:45 AM IST

Mahindra Logistics share price Today :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹361.55, down -1.94% from yesterday's ₹368.7

The current stock price of Mahindra Logistics is 361.55, with a percent change of -1.94 and a net change of -7.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.94% and the value has decreased by 7.15.

26 Oct 2023, 08:03:48 AM IST

Mahindra Logistics share price Live :Mahindra Logistics closed at ₹368.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Mahindra Logistics had a BSE volume of 42,949 shares and closed at a price of 368.7.

Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App