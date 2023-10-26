Mahindra Logistics share price Today Live Updates : Mahindra Logistics stock takes a hit in trading today

On the last day, Mahindra Logistics opened at ₹351 and closed at ₹368.7. The stock had a high of ₹378.75 and a low of ₹347.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2604.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹558.85 and the 52-week low is ₹349.2. The BSE volume for the day was 42,949 shares.
Mahindra Logistics share price Live :Mahindra Logistics trading at ₹354.35, down -4.09% from yesterday's ₹369.45
The current data for Mahindra Logistics stock shows that the stock price is ₹354.35. There has been a percent change of -4.09, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -15.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹15.1 in the stock price.
Mahindra Logistics share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Mahindra Logistics stock is ₹353, while the high price is ₹363.05.
Mahindra Logistics share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Transport Corporation Of India
|780.6
|-18.65
|-2.33
|862.2
|556.05
|6054.6
|VRL Logistics
|655.0
|-13.7
|-2.05
|772.85
|483.0
|5786.5
|Mahindra Logistics
|354.95
|-14.5
|-3.92
|558.85
|347.15
|2554.82
|Antony Waste Handling Cell
|355.9
|-12.45
|-3.38
|439.25
|239.05
|1006.74
|Shreeji Translogistics
|62.76
|-0.54
|-0.85
|101.82
|52.4
|328.94
Mahindra Logistics share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.39%
|3 Months
|1.56%
|6 Months
|-0.15%
|YTD
|-26.55%
|1 Year
|-32.09%
