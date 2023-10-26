comScore
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services closed today at ₹270.6, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹273.55

29 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:51 PM IST
Livemint

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -1.08 %. The stock closed at 273.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 270.6 per share. Investors should monitor Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesPremium
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

On the last day of trading, the stock of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services opened at 274 and closed at 272.95. The stock reached a high of 276.6 and a low of 269.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 33,627.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 346.4 and the 52-week low is 191.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 96,467 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:51:04 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price NSE Live :Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services closed today at ₹270.6, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹273.55

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services stock closed at 270.6, representing a decrease of 1.08% from the previous day's closing price of 273.55. The net change in price was -2.95.

26 Oct 2023, 06:16:40 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Muthoot Finance1260.95-18.6-1.451379.95911.450620.61
Sundaram Finance3198.4533.31.053326.12173.0535246.07
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services270.6-2.95-1.08346.4191.233381.17
L&T Finance Holdings131.45-0.85-0.64141.278.832595.28
Poonawalla Fincorp352.4-2.95-0.83451.8243.7527062.47
26 Oct 2023, 05:42:37 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services reached a low of 267.75 and a high of 272.05 today.

26 Oct 2023, 03:28:37 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services October futures opened at 272.35 as against previous close of 274.0

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is currently trading at a spot price of 270.15. The bid price is 269.35, while the offer price is 269.5. The offer quantity is 16,000 shares, and the bid quantity is 4,000 shares. The open interest stands at 6,304,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:26:33 PM IST

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Svcs Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd stock is 191.20, while the 52-week high price is 346.55.

26 Oct 2023, 03:04:02 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price Today :Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services trading at ₹270.3, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹273.55

The current stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is 270.3. It has experienced a percent change of -1.19, with a net change of -3.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:43:05 PM IST

Top active options for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

Top active call options for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services at 26 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of 300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 270.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.95 (-18.75%) & 10.05 (-1.95%) respectively.

Top active put options for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services at 26 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of 270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 250.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.6 (-20.0%) & 3.2 (-13.51%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 02:38:49 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Muthoot Finance1257.95-21.6-1.691379.95911.450500.18
Sundaram Finance3170.955.80.183326.12173.0534943.03
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services269.6-3.95-1.44346.4191.233257.81
L&T Finance Holdings130.95-1.35-1.02141.278.832471.29
Poonawalla Fincorp352.15-3.2-0.9451.8243.7527043.27
26 Oct 2023, 02:23:27 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price NSE Live :Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services trading at ₹270.5, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹273.55

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services stock currently has a price of 270.5. It has experienced a percent change of -1.11, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.05, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:14:16 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services stock reached a low price of 267.75 and a high price of 272.05 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 02:01:27 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services October futures opened at 272.35 as against previous close of 274.0

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is currently trading at a spot price of 269.8. The bid price is 269.2 and the offer price is 269.4. The offer quantity is 4000 and the bid quantity is also 4000. The stock has an open interest of 6796000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 02:00:53 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price update :Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services trading at ₹269.85, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹273.55

The current data for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services stock shows that the stock price is 269.85, which represents a percent change of -1.35. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.35% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -3.7, indicating a decrease of 3.7. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 01:40:03 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days279.97
10 Days283.99
20 Days288.85
50 Days291.82
100 Days300.85
300 Days276.63
26 Oct 2023, 01:29:06 PM IST

Top active options for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

Top active call options for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services at 26 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 280.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.9 (-20.83%) & 0.1 (-66.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services at 26 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 250.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.9 (-80.0%) & 3.2 (-13.51%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 01:12:43 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services stock is 267.75, while the high price is 272.05.

26 Oct 2023, 01:07:28 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price update :Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services trading at ₹269.75, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹273.55

The current data of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services stock shows that the price is 269.75 with a percent change of -1.39 and a net change of -3.8. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.39% and the net change is -3.8.

26 Oct 2023, 01:00:19 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:51:11 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services October futures opened at 272.35 as against previous close of 274.0

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is currently trading at a spot price of 269.8. The bid price is 269.6, while the offer price is 269.85. The offer quantity is 8000, and the bid quantity is 4000. The open interest for the stock is 7228000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:40:20 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Muthoot Finance1262.3-17.25-1.351379.95911.450674.81
Sundaram Finance3052.3-112.85-3.573326.12173.0533635.54
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services269.25-4.3-1.57346.4191.233214.64
L&T Finance Holdings130.0-2.3-1.74141.278.832235.72
Poonawalla Fincorp348.0-7.35-2.07451.8243.7526724.58
26 Oct 2023, 12:36:35 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price Live :Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services trading at ₹269.8, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹273.55

The current stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is 269.8. It has experienced a percent change of -1.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -3.75, suggesting a decline in value.

Click here for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services AGM

26 Oct 2023, 12:11:19 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services stock for the day is 267.75 and the high price is 272.05.

26 Oct 2023, 12:01:47 PM IST

Top active options for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

Top active call options for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services at 26 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 280.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.1 (-66.67%) & 0.05 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services at 26 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 250.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.55 (+210.0%) & 3.85 (+4.05%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 11:43:31 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price Today :Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services trading at ₹269.4, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹273.55

The stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has decreased by 1.52% to 269.4. This represents a net change of -4.15.

26 Oct 2023, 11:33:46 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services October futures opened at 272.35 as against previous close of 274.0

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is currently trading at a spot price of 268.1. The bid price is 268.1 and the offer price is 268.4. The stock has an offer quantity of 4000 and a bid quantity of 4000. The open interest for the stock is 7004000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:30:01 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Muthoot Finance1258.7-20.85-1.631379.95911.450530.29
Sundaram Finance3063.7-101.45-3.213326.12173.0533761.16
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services268.35-5.2-1.9346.4191.233103.61
L&T Finance Holdings127.5-4.8-3.63141.278.831615.81
Poonawalla Fincorp345.25-10.1-2.84451.8243.7526513.39
26 Oct 2023, 11:21:39 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price NSE Live :Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services trading at ₹267.95, down -2.05% from yesterday's ₹273.55

The current stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is 267.95 with a net change of -5.6. This represents a percent change of -2.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.05% from its previous closing price.

26 Oct 2023, 11:13:22 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services reached a low of 267.85 and a high of 272.05 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 10:50:13 AM IST

Top active options for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

Top active call options for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services at 26 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 280.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 285.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-83.33%) & 0.05 (-66.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services at 26 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 280.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.05 (+110.0%) & 9.0 (+46.34%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 10:38:11 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Muthoot Finance1268.0-11.55-0.91379.95911.450903.64
Sundaram Finance3039.8-125.35-3.963326.12173.0533497.79
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services271.1-2.45-0.9346.4191.233442.85
L&T Finance Holdings128.65-3.65-2.76141.278.831900.97
Poonawalla Fincorp348.9-6.45-1.82451.8243.7526793.69
26 Oct 2023, 10:33:14 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price NSE Live :Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services trading at ₹270.3, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹273.55

As of the current data, the stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is 270.3, showing a 1.19% decrease. The net change in the stock price is -3.25.

26 Oct 2023, 10:26:21 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services stock was 268.8, while the high price reached 272.05.

26 Oct 2023, 10:13:31 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services October futures opened at 272.35 as against previous close of 274.0

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is currently trading at a spot price of 269.65. The bid price is 269.5 and the offer price is 269.9. The offer quantity is 4000 and the bid quantity is 4000. The open interest for the stock is 7220000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 09:52:11 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:51:10 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price update :Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services trading at ₹269.3, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹273.55

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services stock price is currently at 269.3, with a percent change of -1.55 and a net change of -4.25. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.55% and a decrease of 4.25.

26 Oct 2023, 09:38:17 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.95%
3 Months-10.97%
6 Months8.94%
YTD16.62%
1 Year33.95%
26 Oct 2023, 09:16:04 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price Today :Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services trading at ₹270.8, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹273.55

The current stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is 270.8, with a percent change of -1.01 and a net change of -2.75. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.01% and has lost 2.75.

26 Oct 2023, 08:17:06 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price Live :Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services closed at ₹272.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 96,467. The closing price for the day was 272.95.

