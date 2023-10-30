Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Stock Plummets

On the last day, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services opened at ₹272.9 and closed at ₹269.75. The stock reached a high of ₹282.35 and a low of ₹272.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹34,362.02 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹346.4 and ₹191.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 86,969 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.81%
|3 Months
|-3.99%
|6 Months
|7.07%
|YTD
|18.2%
|1 Year
|33.67%
The current stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is ₹258.95, which represents a decrease of 6.63% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -18.4.
