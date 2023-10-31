Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Stock Plummets

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -11.48 %. The stock closed at 277.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 245.5 per share. Investors should monitor Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFS) had an open price of 258.95 and a close price of 277.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 258.95 and a low of 243.9 during the day. MMFS has a market capitalization of 30,290.4 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 346.4 and 191.2 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,636 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-11.64%
3 Months-14.36%
6 Months-5.21%
YTD4.65%
1 Year19.29%
31 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price Today :Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services trading at ₹245.5, down -11.48% from yesterday's ₹277.35

The current data shows that Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services stock is priced at 245.5. It has experienced a percent change of -11.48, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -31.85, suggesting a significant drop in the stock's price.

31 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price Live :Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services closed at ₹277.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services recorded a trading volume of 1,577,636 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock stood at 277.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.