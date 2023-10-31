Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Stock Plummets

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFS) had an open price of ₹258.95 and a close price of ₹277.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹258.95 and a low of ₹243.9 during the day. MMFS has a market capitalization of ₹30,290.4 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹346.4 and ₹191.2 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,636 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.