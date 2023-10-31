Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Stock Plummets

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFS) had an open price of ₹258.95 and a close price of ₹277.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹258.95 and a low of ₹243.9 during the day. MMFS has a market capitalization of ₹30,290.4 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹346.4 and ₹191.2 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,636 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-11.64%
|3 Months
|-14.36%
|6 Months
|-5.21%
|YTD
|4.65%
|1 Year
|19.29%
The current data shows that Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services stock is priced at ₹245.5. It has experienced a percent change of -11.48, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -31.85, suggesting a significant drop in the stock's price.
On the last day, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services recorded a trading volume of 1,577,636 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock stood at ₹277.35.
