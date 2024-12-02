Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services opened at ₹272 and closed unchanged at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹274.8 and a low of ₹269.45. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹33,754.49 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹342.9 and a low of ₹246.3, with a BSE volume of 38,884 shares traded.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹310.0, 13.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹239.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 718 k & BSE volume was 38 k.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹274.8 & ₹269.45 yesterday to end at ₹273.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.