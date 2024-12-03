Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services opened at ₹273.4 and closed slightly lower at ₹273.25. The stock reached a high of ₹277.8 and a low of ₹271.45 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹33,754.49 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹342.9 and a low of ₹246.3, with a BSE volume of 18,429 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|279.9
|Support 1
|273.05
|Resistance 2
|282.3
|Support 2
|268.6
|Resistance 3
|286.75
|Support 3
|266.2
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹310.0, 11.71% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹239.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 685 k & BSE volume was 18 k.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹277.8 & ₹271.45 yesterday to end at ₹277.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.