Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Highlights : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services closed today at ₹265.85, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹263.85

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Highlights : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services saw a slight increase in its stock price on the last day, with an open price of ₹262.05 and a close price of ₹263.85. The stock reached a high of ₹267.35 and a low of ₹262.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹32,877.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹346.4 and ₹243.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 81,776 shares.
Shareholding information
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has a 3.62% MF holding & 11.95% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 3.84% in december to 3.62% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 12.72% in december to 11.95% in march quarter.
Return metrics and efficiency
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services reported a return on equity (ROE) of 10.04% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment (ROI) was 2.17% for the same period. Analysts predict the ROE to be 10.41% in the current fiscal year and 12.72% in the upcoming fiscal year based on consensus estimates.
Financial performance
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has shown an EPS growth of 30.90% and a revenue growth of 9.44% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 157968.50 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue from the previous fiscal year. The company is projected to have a revenue growth of -2.63% and a profit growth of 3.10% in the fourth quarter.
Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹300.0, 12.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹240.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Buy
|8
|7
|8
|8
|Hold
|9
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
Stock Peers
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Today, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services saw a 0.76% increase in its share price, reaching ₹265.85. Among its peers, Poonawalla Fincorp and LIC Housing Finance experienced declines, while Creditaccess Grameen and One 97 Communications showed growth. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|467.95
|-0.65
|-0.14
|519.95
|321.4
|36057.89
|LIC Housing Finance
|630.25
|-3.1
|-0.49
|682.9
|362.65
|34667.72
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial
|265.85
|2.0
|0.76
|346.4
|243.9
|32816.15
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1410.0
|27.75
|2.01
|1794.4
|1032.0
|22472.15
|One 97 Communications
|343.25
|3.55
|1.05
|998.3
|310.0
|21754.78
Today's Price range
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial stock's high price for the day was ₹267.35 and the low price was ₹262.05.
Futures trading higher by 0.52%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.78%
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price accompanied by a decrease in open interest for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services indicates a potential weakening of the current bullish trend, possibly leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Volume traded till 3 PM is 66.16% higher than yesterday
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services saw a 66.16% increase in trading volume by 3 PM compared to the previous day. The stock price was trading at ₹265.85, showing a 0.76% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signify potential further price declines.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services closed today at ₹265.85, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹263.85
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price closed the day at ₹265.85 - a 0.76% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 269.18 , 270.97 , 274.28. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 264.08 , 260.77 , 258.98.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services trading at ₹267.25, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹263.85
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of ₹266.18 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹268.32. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹268.32 then there can be further positive price movement.
Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|255.72
|10 Days
|259.25
|20 Days
|274.29
|50 Days
|278.40
|100 Days
|279.12
|300 Days
|282.60
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Volume traded till 2 PM is 50.05% higher than yesterday
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services traded by 2 PM has increased by 50.05% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹267.25, a rise of 1.29%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Hourly Price Movement Update
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services reached a peak of 267.0 and a trough of 266.0 in the last trading hour. The stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 266.5 and 266.75, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider using trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|267.33
|Support 1
|266.33
|Resistance 2
|267.67
|Support 2
|265.67
|Resistance 3
|268.33
|Support 3
|265.33
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services trading at ₹266.65, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹263.85
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of ₹266.18 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹268.32. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹268.32 then there can be further positive price movement.
Volume traded till 1 PM is 57.08% higher than yesterday
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: As of 1 PM, the volume of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services traded is 57.08% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently at ₹266.45, up by 0.99%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Hourly Price Movement Update
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 266.82 and 265.92 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 265.92 and selling near the hourly resistance at 266.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|266.5
|Support 1
|265.9
|Resistance 2
|266.75
|Support 2
|265.55
|Resistance 3
|267.1
|Support 3
|265.3
Futures trading higher by 0.57%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.61%
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services indicate that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Today's Price range
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial stock's today's low price was ₹262.05 and the high price was ₹267.35.
Volume traded till 12 AM is 71.29% higher than yesterday
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services until 12 AM has increased by 71.29% compared to the previous day, while the price has risen to ₹266, up by 0.81%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Hourly Price Movement Update
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 266.73 and 264.98 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 264.98 and selling near the hourly resistance at 266.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|266.82
|Support 1
|265.92
|Resistance 2
|267.18
|Support 2
|265.38
|Resistance 3
|267.72
|Support 3
|265.02
Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|255.72
|10 Days
|259.25
|20 Days
|274.29
|50 Days
|278.40
|100 Days
|279.12
|300 Days
|282.60
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services trading at ₹266.4, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹263.85
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of ₹266.18 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹268.32. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹268.32 then there can be further positive price movement.
Volume traded till 11 AM is 71.47% higher than yesterday
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The volume of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services traded by 11 AM is 71.47% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹266.5, up by 1%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate further price declines.
Hourly Price Movement Update
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 266.55 and 263.35 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, purchasing near the hourly support at 263.35 and selling near the hourly resistance at 266.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|266.73
|Support 1
|264.98
|Resistance 2
|267.57
|Support 2
|264.07
|Resistance 3
|268.48
|Support 3
|263.23
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services closed at ₹263.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹267.35 & ₹262.05 yesterday to end at ₹263.85. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.
