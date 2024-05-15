Hello User
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Highlights : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services closed today at 265.85, up 0.76% from yesterday's 263.85

15 May 2024
Livemint

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Highlights : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 263.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 265.85 per share. Investors should monitor Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Highlights

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Highlights : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services saw a slight increase in its stock price on the last day, with an open price of 262.05 and a close price of 263.85. The stock reached a high of 267.35 and a low of 262.05. The market capitalization stood at 32,877.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 346.4 and 243.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 81,776 shares.

15 May 2024, 08:02 PM IST Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has a 3.62% MF holding & 11.95% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 3.84% in december to 3.62% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 12.72% in december to 11.95% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:32 PM IST Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services reported a return on equity (ROE) of 10.04% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment (ROI) was 2.17% for the same period. Analysts predict the ROE to be 10.41% in the current fiscal year and 12.72% in the upcoming fiscal year based on consensus estimates.

15 May 2024, 07:07 PM IST Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has shown an EPS growth of 30.90% and a revenue growth of 9.44% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 157968.50 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue from the previous fiscal year. The company is projected to have a revenue growth of -2.63% and a profit growth of 3.10% in the fourth quarter.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Today, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services saw a 0.76% increase in its share price, reaching 265.85. Among its peers, Poonawalla Fincorp and LIC Housing Finance experienced declines, while Creditaccess Grameen and One 97 Communications showed growth. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Poonawalla Fincorp467.95-0.65-0.14519.95321.436057.89
LIC Housing Finance630.25-3.1-0.49682.9362.6534667.72
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial265.852.00.76346.4243.932816.15
Creditaccess Grameen1410.027.752.011794.41032.022472.15
One 97 Communications343.253.551.05998.3310.021754.78
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial stock's high price for the day was 267.35 and the low price was 262.05.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price accompanied by a decrease in open interest for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services indicates a potential weakening of the current bullish trend, possibly leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services saw a 66.16% increase in trading volume by 3 PM compared to the previous day. The stock price was trading at 265.85, showing a 0.76% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signify potential further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:48 PM IST Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services closed today at ₹265.85, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹263.85

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price closed the day at 265.85 - a 0.76% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 269.18 , 270.97 , 274.28. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 264.08 , 260.77 , 258.98.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.