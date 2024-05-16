Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Highlights : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services closed today at ₹267.35, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹266.9

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Highlights : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services saw a slight increase in its stock price on the last day, with the open price at ₹262.05 and the close price at ₹263.85. The high for the day was ₹267.35, while the low was ₹262.05. The market capitalization stands at ₹32,816.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹346.4, and the 52-week low is ₹243.9. The BSE volume for the day was 182,780 shares.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has a 3.62% MF holding & 11.95% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 3.84% in december to 3.62% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 12.72% in december to 11.95% in march quarter.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services reported a ROE of 10.04% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 2.17%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 10.41% and 12.72% respectively.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has shown an EPS growth of 30.90% and a revenue growth of 9.44% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue is 157968.50 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of -2.63% and a profit growth of 3.10% in the upcoming quarter 4.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹300.0, 12.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹240.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|9
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Today, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services saw a 0.17% increase in its share price, reaching ₹267.35. Meanwhile, its peers are experiencing mixed results. Baheti Recycling Industries is declining, whereas Poonawalla Fincorp, LIC Housing Finance, and Creditaccess Grameen are all showing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|466.6
|0.6
|0.13
|519.95
|321.4
|35953.86
|LIC Housing Finance
|652.95
|22.7
|3.6
|682.9
|362.65
|35916.36
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial
|267.35
|0.45
|0.17
|346.4
|243.9
|33001.31
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1417.5
|3.55
|0.25
|1794.4
|1032.0
|22591.69
|Baheti Recycling Industries
|740.1
|-27.4
|-3.57
|875.35
|519.9
|21644.17
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price live: Today's Price range
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial stock reached a low of ₹264.65 and a high of ₹268.25 on the current trading day.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.86%; Futures open interest increased by 0.89%
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders holding long positions may consider maintaining their positions.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -42.04% lower than yesterday
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The volume of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services traded until 3 PM is 42.04% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹267.35, a decrease of 0.17%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services closed today at ₹267.35, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹266.9
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price closed the day at ₹267.35 - a 0.17% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 268.43 , 270.12 , 271.93. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 264.93 , 263.12 , 261.43.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live:
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services trading at ₹267.1, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹266.9
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price is at ₹267.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹264.08 and ₹269.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹264.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 269.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|257.09
|10 Days
|259.49
|20 Days
|272.55
|50 Days
|277.89
|100 Days
|279.05
|300 Days
|282.32
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -46.49% lower than yesterday
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services traded by 2 PM is 46.49% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹267, down by 0.04%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal further price declines.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services reached a peak of 267.2 and a low of 265.55 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 266.58, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support levels at 266.17 and 265.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|267.12
|Support 1
|265.47
|Resistance 2
|267.98
|Support 2
|264.68
|Resistance 3
|268.77
|Support 3
|263.82
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services trading at ₹267.05, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹266.9
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price is at ₹267.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹264.08 and ₹269.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹264.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 269.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -56.61% lower than yesterday
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The volume of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services traded until 1 PM is 56.61% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹266.15, a decrease of 0.28%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 267.95 and 266.05 in the past hour. Traders could explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 266.05 and selling near the hourly resistance at 267.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|267.83
|Support 1
|266.58
|Resistance 2
|268.67
|Support 2
|266.17
|Resistance 3
|269.08
|Support 3
|265.33
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.21%; Futures open interest increased by 0.43%
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services indicates a potential upward price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price live: Today's Price range
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial stock's low price today was ₹264.65 and the high price was ₹268.25.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -68.82% lower than yesterday
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services traded by 12 PM is down by 68.82% compared to yesterday's volume. The stock price is currently trading at ₹268.2, showing a decrease of 0.49%. Volume traded is a key indicator alongside price for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable uptrend, while a decrease in price with high volume could signal further price declines.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services reached a peak of 267.55 and a low of 265.65 in the prior trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance of 267.08 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|267.95
|Support 1
|266.05
|Resistance 2
|268.7
|Support 2
|264.9
|Resistance 3
|269.85
|Support 3
|264.15
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services trading at ₹267.2, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹266.9
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price is at ₹267.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹264.08 and ₹269.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹264.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 269.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -74.39% lower than yesterday
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The volume of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services traded by 11 AM is 74.39% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹266.6, a decrease of 0.11%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest a further decline in prices.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 267.87 and 265.37 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 265.37 and selling near the hourly resistance at 267.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|267.08
|Support 1
|264.63
|Resistance 2
|268.32
|Support 2
|263.42
|Resistance 3
|269.53
|Support 3
|262.18
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services trading at ₹266, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹266.9
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price is at ₹266 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹264.08 and ₹269.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹264.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 269.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -68.85% lower than yesterday
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services traded by 10 AM is down by 68.85% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹266.25, showing a decrease of 0.24%. Volume traded is a key factor to analyze alongside price in order to understand trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services touched a high of 267.3 & a low of 264.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|267.87
|Support 1
|265.37
|Resistance 2
|268.83
|Support 2
|263.83
|Resistance 3
|270.37
|Support 3
|262.87
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates:
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.46%; Futures open interest increased by 0.08%
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services trading at ₹266.85, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹266.9
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price is at ₹266.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹264.08 and ₹269.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹264.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 269.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The share price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has decreased by -0.30% and is currently trading at ₹266.10. Over the past year, the company's share price has dropped by -5.99% to ₹266.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 20.66% to reach 22200.55 in the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.73%
|3 Months
|-9.12%
|6 Months
|-3.44%
|YTD
|-3.54%
|1 Year
|-5.99%
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|269.18
|Support 1
|264.08
|Resistance 2
|270.97
|Support 2
|260.77
|Resistance 3
|274.28
|Support 3
|258.98
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5339 k
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 182 k.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services closed at ₹263.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹267.35 & ₹262.05 yesterday to end at ₹263.85. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.
