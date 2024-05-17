Active Stocks
Fri May 17 2024 15:59:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.25 0.81%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.35 0.26%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 817.85 0.73%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.40 1.11%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,464.90 0.33%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Highlights : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services closed today at 263.95, down -0.98% from yesterday's 266.55
BackBack

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Highlights : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services closed today at ₹263.95, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹266.55

60 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:07 PM IST
Livemint

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Highlights : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services stock price went down today, 17 May 2024, by -0.98 %. The stock closed at 266.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 263.95 per share. Investors should monitor Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Highlights Premium
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Highlights

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services' stock opened at 267.5 and closed at 266.9. The high for the day was 268.25 and the low was 264.65. The market capitalization stood at 33,001.31 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 346.4 and 243.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 120,311 shares traded.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:07:36 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has a 3.62% MF holding & 11.95% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 3.84% in december to 3.62% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 12.72% in december to 11.95% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:30:48 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: In the most recent fiscal year, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services reported a return on equity (ROE) of 10.04% and a return on investment (ROI) of 2.17%. Analysts predict that the ROE will increase to 10.41% in the current fiscal year and further to 12.72% in the upcoming fiscal year.

17 May 2024, 07:11:58 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has shown an EPS growth of 30.90% and a revenue growth of 9.44% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 157968.50 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a -2.63% growth in revenue and a 3.10% growth in profit for the fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:36:40 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 300.0, 13.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 240.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8888
    Buy8888
    Hold991010
    Sell6655
    Strong Sell1100
17 May 2024, 06:00:49 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Today, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services stock price dropped by 0.98% to reach 263.95, following the trend of its industry peers. Other companies such as Poonawalla Fincorp, LIC Housing Finance, Creditaccess Grameen, and Baheti Recycling Industries are also experiencing declines today. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Poonawalla Fincorp464.7-2.8-0.6519.95321.435807.46
LIC Housing Finance651.55-1.4-0.21682.9362.6535839.35
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial263.95-2.6-0.98346.4243.932581.62
Creditaccess Grameen1409.75-7.75-0.551794.41032.022468.17
Baheti Recycling Industries740.85-0.05-0.01875.35519.921666.1
17 May 2024, 05:31:23 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price live: Today's Price range

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial stock reached a low of 263.2 and a high of 267.55 on the current trading day.

17 May 2024, 04:33:39 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.64%; Futures open interest increased by 2.44%

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services indicates a possibility of downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

17 May 2024, 03:49:40 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services closed today at ₹263.95, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹266.55

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price closed the day at 263.95 - a 0.98% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 266.98 , 269.67 , 271.58. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 262.38 , 260.47 , 257.78.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:48:22 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -57.27% lower than yesterday

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The volume traded of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services until 3 PM is down by 57.27% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 263.95, a decrease of 0.98%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor to analyze trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:38:43 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:18:45 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services trading at ₹264, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹266.55

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has broken the first support of 264.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 263.12. If the stock price breaks the second support of 263.12 then there can be further negative price movement.

17 May 2024, 03:03:54 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days259.45
10 Days260.09
20 Days270.91
50 Days277.41
100 Days279.00
300 Days282.04
17 May 2024, 02:55:01 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

17 May 2024, 02:48:47 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -57.82% lower than yesterday

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services until 2 PM is down by 57.82% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 263.5, a decrease of 1.14%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 02:43:12 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services reached a high of 264.3 and a low of 263.55 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 263.55 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 263.15 and 262.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1264.05Support 1263.3
Resistance 2264.55Support 2263.05
Resistance 3264.8Support 3262.55
17 May 2024, 02:10:35 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 300.0, 13.68% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 240.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8888
    Buy8888
    Hold991010
    Sell6655
    Strong Sell1100
17 May 2024, 02:04:32 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services trading at ₹264.3, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹266.55

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has broken the first support of 264.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 263.12. If the stock price breaks the second support of 263.12 then there can be further negative price movement.

17 May 2024, 01:45:52 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -54.08% lower than yesterday

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services until 1 PM is 54.08% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 264.2, a decrease of 0.88%. Monitoring both volume and price is essential for analyzing trends. An increase in price with higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:35:10 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 265.2 and 264.0 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 264.0 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 265.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1264.45Support 1263.55
Resistance 2264.95Support 2263.15
Resistance 3265.35Support 3262.65
17 May 2024, 01:11:10 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.7%; Futures open interest increased by 0.5%

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, combined with increased open interest in Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

17 May 2024, 01:07:40 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price live: Today's Price range

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial stock's price fluctuated between a low of 263.65 and a high of 267.55 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 12:52:38 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -43.56% lower than yesterday

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services until 12 AM is 43.56% lower compared to yesterday. The price of the stock was trading at 264.3, reflecting a decrease of 0.84%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:39:45 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 265.15 and 263.8 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 263.8 and selling near the hourly resistance of 265.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1265.2Support 1264.0
Resistance 2265.9Support 2263.5
Resistance 3266.4Support 3262.8
17 May 2024, 12:27:39 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

17 May 2024, 12:23:19 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days259.45
10 Days260.09
20 Days270.91
50 Days277.41
100 Days279.00
300 Days282.04
17 May 2024, 12:16:36 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services trading at ₹264.4, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹266.55

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has broken the first support of 264.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 263.12. If the stock price breaks the second support of 263.12 then there can be further negative price movement.

17 May 2024, 11:53:20 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -42.36% lower than yesterday

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The volume of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services traded by 11 AM is 42.36% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 265.15, a decrease of 0.53%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:37:08 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 266.82 and 264.62 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 264.62 and selling near the hourly resistance at 266.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1265.15Support 1263.8
Resistance 2266.0Support 2263.3
Resistance 3266.5Support 3262.45
17 May 2024, 11:24:32 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services trading at ₹264.15, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹266.55

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has broken the first support of 264.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 263.12. If the stock price breaks the second support of 263.12 then there can be further negative price movement.

17 May 2024, 11:18:51 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Today, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services' stock price has dropped by 0.54% to reach 265.1, in line with the downward trend seen in its peer companies like Poonawalla Fincorp, LIC Housing Finance, Creditaccess Grameen, and Baheti Recycling Industries. The broader market indices, Nifty and Sensex, are also down by 0.27% and 0.39% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Poonawalla Fincorp467.4-0.1-0.02519.95321.436015.51
LIC Housing Finance652.5-0.45-0.07682.9362.6535891.61
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial265.1-1.45-0.54346.4243.932723.58
Creditaccess Grameen1414.3-3.2-0.231794.41032.022540.68
Baheti Recycling Industries738.55-2.35-0.32875.35519.921598.84
17 May 2024, 11:07:22 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 300.0, 13.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 240.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8888
    Buy8888
    Hold991010
    Sell6655
    Strong Sell1100
17 May 2024, 10:53:49 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -45.68% lower than yesterday

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services until 10 AM is 45.68% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 265.15, a decrease of 0.53%. Studying both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 10:35:45 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services touched a high of 267.55 & a low of 265.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1266.82Support 1264.62
Resistance 2268.28Support 2263.88
Resistance 3269.02Support 3262.42
17 May 2024, 10:12:12 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:55:50 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Today, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services' stock price decreased by -0.34% to reach 265.65, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Poonawalla Fincorp, Creditaccess Grameen, and Baheti Recycling Industries are all declining, whereas LIC Housing Finance is showing an upward trend. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by -0.19% and -0.09% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Poonawalla Fincorp466.5-1.0-0.21519.95321.435946.16
LIC Housing Finance654.151.20.18682.9362.6535982.37
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial265.65-0.9-0.34346.4243.932791.47
Creditaccess Grameen1413.0-4.5-0.321794.41032.022519.97
Baheti Recycling Industries738.7-2.2-0.3875.35519.921603.22
17 May 2024, 09:48:59 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.08%; Futures open interest increased by 0.06%

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

17 May 2024, 09:36:41 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services trading at ₹266.5, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹266.9

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price is at 266.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 264.93 and 268.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 264.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 268.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:21:29 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The share price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has increased by 0.38% and is currently trading at 267.55. However, over the past year, the price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services shares has decreased by -6.46% to 267.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.42%
3 Months-8.95%
6 Months-3.19%
YTD-3.63%
1 Year-6.46%
17 May 2024, 08:46:06 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1268.43Support 1264.93
Resistance 2270.12Support 2263.12
Resistance 3271.93Support 3261.43
17 May 2024, 08:38:19 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 300.0, 12.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 240.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8888
    Buy8888
    Hold991010
    Sell6655
    Strong Sell1100
17 May 2024, 08:23:05 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5420 k

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 120 k.

17 May 2024, 08:06:23 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services closed at ₹266.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 268.25 & 264.65 yesterday to end at 266.9. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue