Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Highlights : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services closed today at ₹263.95, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹266.55

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services' stock opened at ₹267.5 and closed at ₹266.9. The high for the day was ₹268.25 and the low was ₹264.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹33,001.31 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹346.4 and ₹243.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 120,311 shares traded.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has a 3.62% MF holding & 11.95% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 3.84% in december to 3.62% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 12.72% in december to 11.95% in march quarter.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: In the most recent fiscal year, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services reported a return on equity (ROE) of 10.04% and a return on investment (ROI) of 2.17%. Analysts predict that the ROE will increase to 10.41% in the current fiscal year and further to 12.72% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has shown an EPS growth of 30.90% and a revenue growth of 9.44% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 157968.50 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a -2.63% growth in revenue and a 3.10% growth in profit for the fourth quarter.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹300.0, 13.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹240.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|9
|9
|10
|10
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Today, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services stock price dropped by 0.98% to reach ₹263.95, following the trend of its industry peers. Other companies such as Poonawalla Fincorp, LIC Housing Finance, Creditaccess Grameen, and Baheti Recycling Industries are also experiencing declines today. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|464.7
|-2.8
|-0.6
|519.95
|321.4
|35807.46
|LIC Housing Finance
|651.55
|-1.4
|-0.21
|682.9
|362.65
|35839.35
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial
|263.95
|-2.6
|-0.98
|346.4
|243.9
|32581.62
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1409.75
|-7.75
|-0.55
|1794.4
|1032.0
|22468.17
|Baheti Recycling Industries
|740.85
|-0.05
|-0.01
|875.35
|519.9
|21666.1
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price live: Today's Price range
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial stock reached a low of ₹263.2 and a high of ₹267.55 on the current trading day.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.64%; Futures open interest increased by 2.44%
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services indicates a possibility of downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services closed today at ₹263.95, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹266.55
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price closed the day at ₹263.95 - a 0.98% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 266.98 , 269.67 , 271.58. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 262.38 , 260.47 , 257.78.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -57.27% lower than yesterday
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The volume traded of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services until 3 PM is down by 57.27% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹263.95, a decrease of 0.98%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor to analyze trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live:
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services trading at ₹264, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹266.55
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has broken the first support of ₹264.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹263.12. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹263.12 then there can be further negative price movement.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|259.45
|10 Days
|260.09
|20 Days
|270.91
|50 Days
|277.41
|100 Days
|279.00
|300 Days
|282.04
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -57.82% lower than yesterday
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services until 2 PM is down by 57.82% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹263.5, a decrease of 1.14%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services reached a high of 264.3 and a low of 263.55 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 263.55 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 263.15 and 262.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|264.05
|Support 1
|263.3
|Resistance 2
|264.55
|Support 2
|263.05
|Resistance 3
|264.8
|Support 3
|262.55
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services trading at ₹264.3, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹266.55
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has broken the first support of ₹264.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹263.12. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹263.12 then there can be further negative price movement.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -54.08% lower than yesterday
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services until 1 PM is 54.08% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹264.2, a decrease of 0.88%. Monitoring both volume and price is essential for analyzing trends. An increase in price with higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 265.2 and 264.0 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 264.0 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 265.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|264.45
|Support 1
|263.55
|Resistance 2
|264.95
|Support 2
|263.15
|Resistance 3
|265.35
|Support 3
|262.65
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.7%; Futures open interest increased by 0.5%
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, combined with increased open interest in Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price live: Today's Price range
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹263.65 and a high of ₹267.55 on the current day.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -43.56% lower than yesterday
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services until 12 AM is 43.56% lower compared to yesterday. The price of the stock was trading at ₹264.3, reflecting a decrease of 0.84%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 265.15 and 263.8 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 263.8 and selling near the hourly resistance of 265.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|265.2
|Support 1
|264.0
|Resistance 2
|265.9
|Support 2
|263.5
|Resistance 3
|266.4
|Support 3
|262.8
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services trading at ₹264.4, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹266.55
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has broken the first support of ₹264.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹263.12. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹263.12 then there can be further negative price movement.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -42.36% lower than yesterday
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The volume of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services traded by 11 AM is 42.36% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹265.15, a decrease of 0.53%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 266.82 and 264.62 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 264.62 and selling near the hourly resistance at 266.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|265.15
|Support 1
|263.8
|Resistance 2
|266.0
|Support 2
|263.3
|Resistance 3
|266.5
|Support 3
|262.45
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services trading at ₹264.15, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹266.55
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has broken the first support of ₹264.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹263.12. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹263.12 then there can be further negative price movement.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Today, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services' stock price has dropped by 0.54% to reach ₹265.1, in line with the downward trend seen in its peer companies like Poonawalla Fincorp, LIC Housing Finance, Creditaccess Grameen, and Baheti Recycling Industries. The broader market indices, Nifty and Sensex, are also down by 0.27% and 0.39% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|467.4
|-0.1
|-0.02
|519.95
|321.4
|36015.51
|LIC Housing Finance
|652.5
|-0.45
|-0.07
|682.9
|362.65
|35891.61
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial
|265.1
|-1.45
|-0.54
|346.4
|243.9
|32723.58
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1414.3
|-3.2
|-0.23
|1794.4
|1032.0
|22540.68
|Baheti Recycling Industries
|738.55
|-2.35
|-0.32
|875.35
|519.9
|21598.84
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -45.68% lower than yesterday
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services until 10 AM is 45.68% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹265.15, a decrease of 0.53%. Studying both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services touched a high of 267.55 & a low of 265.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|266.82
|Support 1
|264.62
|Resistance 2
|268.28
|Support 2
|263.88
|Resistance 3
|269.02
|Support 3
|262.42
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Today, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services' stock price decreased by -0.34% to reach ₹265.65, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Poonawalla Fincorp, Creditaccess Grameen, and Baheti Recycling Industries are all declining, whereas LIC Housing Finance is showing an upward trend. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by -0.19% and -0.09% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|466.5
|-1.0
|-0.21
|519.95
|321.4
|35946.16
|LIC Housing Finance
|654.15
|1.2
|0.18
|682.9
|362.65
|35982.37
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial
|265.65
|-0.9
|-0.34
|346.4
|243.9
|32791.47
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1413.0
|-4.5
|-0.32
|1794.4
|1032.0
|22519.97
|Baheti Recycling Industries
|738.7
|-2.2
|-0.3
|875.35
|519.9
|21603.22
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.08%; Futures open interest increased by 0.06%
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services trading at ₹266.5, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹266.9
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price is at ₹266.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹264.93 and ₹268.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹264.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 268.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The share price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has increased by 0.38% and is currently trading at ₹267.55. However, over the past year, the price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services shares has decreased by -6.46% to ₹267.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.42%
|3 Months
|-8.95%
|6 Months
|-3.19%
|YTD
|-3.63%
|1 Year
|-6.46%
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|268.43
|Support 1
|264.93
|Resistance 2
|270.12
|Support 2
|263.12
|Resistance 3
|271.93
|Support 3
|261.43
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5420 k
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 120 k.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services closed at ₹266.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹268.25 & ₹264.65 yesterday to end at ₹266.9. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!