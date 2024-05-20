Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Day

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services opened at ₹265 and closed at ₹263.9. The stock's high was ₹266 and the low was ₹263.8. The market capitalization was ₹32,705.06 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹346.4 and a 52-week low of ₹243.9. The BSE volume for the day was 12,944 shares traded.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Today, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services saw a 0.4% increase in its share price, reaching ₹264.95. Meanwhile, among its peers, there is a mixed performance. While LIC Housing Finance is declining, Poonawalla Fincorp, Creditaccess Grameen, and One 97 Communications are experiencing an upward trend. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|465.0
|2.1
|0.45
|519.95
|321.4
|35830.58
|LIC Housing Finance
|643.0
|-8.55
|-1.31
|682.9
|362.65
|35369.05
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial
|264.95
|1.05
|0.4
|346.4
|243.9
|32705.06
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1428.6
|16.55
|1.17
|1794.4
|1032.0
|22768.59
|One 97 Communications
|343.35
|1.25
|0.37
|998.3
|310.0
|21761.12
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services indicate that the current positive trend may be slowing down, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price is at ₹264.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹262.38 and ₹266.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹262.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 266.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The share price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has increased by 0.40% and is currently trading at ₹264.95. However, over the past year, the price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services shares has fallen by -7.47% to ₹264.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.29%
|3 Months
|-10.71%
|6 Months
|-3.65%
|YTD
|-4.66%
|1 Year
|-7.47%
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|266.98
|Support 1
|262.38
|Resistance 2
|269.67
|Support 2
|260.47
|Resistance 3
|271.58
|Support 3
|257.78
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 120 k.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹266 & ₹263.8 yesterday to end at ₹263.9. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.
