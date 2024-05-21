Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Stock Dips in Trading Today

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services' stock opened at ₹265 and closed at ₹263.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹266, while the low was ₹263.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹32,705.06 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹346.4 and ₹243.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 12,944 shares.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services trading at ₹262.35, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹264.35
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has broken the first support of ₹263.23 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹261.67. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹261.67 then there can be further negative price movement.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The share price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has dropped by 0.30% and is currently trading at ₹263.55. Over the past year, the price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services shares has decreased by 6.14% to ₹263.55. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 22.87% increase to 22404.55 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.28%
|3 Months
|-10.59%
|6 Months
|-3.4%
|YTD
|-4.41%
|1 Year
|-6.14%
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|266.63
|Support 1
|263.23
|Resistance 2
|268.47
|Support 2
|261.67
|Resistance 3
|270.03
|Support 3
|259.83
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹300.0, 13.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹240.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|9
|9
|10
|10
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services volume yesterday was 116 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 5112 k
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 97.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 103 k & BSE volume was 12 k.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services closed at ₹263.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹266 & ₹263.8 yesterday to end at ₹263.9. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.
