Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services stock price went down today, 21 May 2024, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 264.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 262.35 per share. Investors should monitor Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services' stock opened at 265 and closed at 263.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 266, while the low was 263.8. The market capitalization stood at 32,705.06 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 346.4 and 243.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 12,944 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services trading at ₹262.35, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹264.35

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has broken the first support of 263.23 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 261.67. If the stock price breaks the second support of 261.67 then there can be further negative price movement.

21 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The share price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has dropped by 0.30% and is currently trading at 263.55. Over the past year, the price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services shares has decreased by 6.14% to 263.55. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 22.87% increase to 22404.55 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.28%
3 Months-10.59%
6 Months-3.4%
YTD-4.41%
1 Year-6.14%
21 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1266.63Support 1263.23
Resistance 2268.47Support 2261.67
Resistance 3270.03Support 3259.83
21 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 300.0, 13.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 240.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8888
    Buy8888
    Hold991010
    Sell6655
    Strong Sell1100
21 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services volume yesterday was 116 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 5112 k

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 97.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 103 k & BSE volume was 12 k.

21 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services closed at ₹263.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 266 & 263.8 yesterday to end at 263.9. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.