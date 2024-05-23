Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

6 min read . Updated: 23 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 1.08 %. The stock closed at 263.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 266.2 per share. Investors should monitor Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services opened at 263.4 and closed at 263.35. The high for the day was 268.65 and the low was 261.2. The market capitalization stood at 32,859.36 crores with a 52-week high of 346.4 and a 52-week low of 243.9. The BSE volume for the day was 107,682 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:18:47 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The share price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has increased by 0.64% and is currently trading at 267.90. Over the past year, the company's shares have declined by -6.86% to 267.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.32%
3 Months-9.92%
6 Months-3.1%
YTD-3.85%
1 Year-6.86%
23 May 2024, 08:49:55 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1269.5Support 1261.95
Resistance 2272.85Support 2257.75
Resistance 3277.05Support 3254.4
23 May 2024, 08:31:43 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 300.0, 12.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 240.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8888
    Buy8888
    Hold991010
    Sell6655
    Strong Sell1100
23 May 2024, 08:27:32 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5028 k

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1525 k & BSE volume was 509 k.

23 May 2024, 08:02:47 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services closed at ₹263.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 268.65 & 261.2 yesterday to end at 263.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

